Bella Hadid, one of the world’s most famous models, recently captured attention in a new way – by sharing a video of herself making stuffed grape leaves. Known for her support of Palestine, the Palestinian-American model posted the clip on social media, where it quickly went viral.

In addition to her runway success, Bella often finds herself in the spotlight for her personal life and activism. She recently made headlines when she traded the fast-paced life of the city for a quieter existence in Texas.

At 27, Bella’s personal life is frequently a topic of public interest. Last year, she revealed she had fallen for Adan Banuelos, a 35-year-old cowboy and renowned horse trainer based in Texas. Banuelos runs a large ranch, specializing in horse breeding and is celebrated for his success in equestrian competitions and rodeos.

Bella, who boasts a massive social media following, is no stranger to sharing glimpses of her personal life. Recently, she posted a snapshot of herself preparing stuffed grape leaves, a traditional Middle Eastern dish. The post garnered a wave of appreciation, especially from her Turkish fans, who flooded the comments with likes and praise for her culinary skills.

This isn't the first time Bella has shared her passion for food. Previously, she posted about making lahmacun, a Turkish pizza and kibbeh, another beloved Middle Eastern dish – both of which sparked similar excitement among her followers. Through her online presence, Bella continues to engage her audience, blending her modeling career, activism and personal interests in a way that resonates with fans across the globe.