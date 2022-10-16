As we start to feel the setting of the autumn season much more with October passing by, unlike the cold weather, we need recipes to keep us warm. The irresistible taste of citrus fruits, the wonderful harmony of cinnamon and apple, the combination of spices and fresh and dried fruits, warm houses, and fragrant kitchens are my favorite things this season. And of course some carbs!

Who can say no to eating a slice of cake with a hot drink in the company of a book or a movie in crowded family gatherings, chatting with friends, or in times of pleasure?

The recipes I am going to share with you will bring you out of that sluggish air of autumn and will bring you to life and make you experience a feast of taste on your palate.

So let's start.

Orange-almond cake

Orange is the most beautiful of citrus fruits! So, here's how to turn it into a delicious cake.

Ingredients

3 eggs

1 cup of granulated sugar

1 cup of yogurt

1 glass of oil

2 cups of flour

1/2 glass of almond flour

1 packet of baking powder

1 packet of vanilla

1 pinch of salt

1 orange zest

For the topping

1/2 cup of powdered sugar

50 milliliters of orange juice

1/2 cup of almonds

Instructions

Whisk the eggs and sugar until they turn white, add the yogurt and oil, and continue whisking. Lastly, add the dry ingredients and mix with the help of a spatula and pour into a mold. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit) for 30 to 35 minutes.

After removing it from the oven, mix the orange juice and powdered sugar and pour over it and sprinkle with almonds.

Dried fruit cake

The double taste of dried fruits and nuts is like no other!

Ingredients

200 grams of butter

1 cup of granulated sugar

3 eggs

1 glass of milk

2 cups of flour

1 packet of baking powder

1 packet of vanilla

1/2 cup of chopped dried figs

1/2 glass of raisins

50 grams of walnut kernels

50 grams of pistachios

50 grams of hazelnuts

50 grams of almonds

Instructions

First, grease the mold and sprinkle flour, then spread walnuts, almonds, pistachios and hazelnuts evenly on the base.

Then beat the butter and sugar for the cake batter, and bring it to a creamy consistency, then add eggs, milk, flour, baking powder and vanilla in that order and finish the whisking process. Add dried figs and raisins, mix and pour into the mold. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for about 50 minutes until well browned.

Pear cake

Let's put pears, one of the fruits of October, together with a little spice.

Ingredients

3 eggs

3 medium-sized pears

3/4 cup of oil

3/4 cup of granulated sugar

1/2 cup of milk

2.5 cups of flour

1 packet of baking powder

1/2 cup of hazelnuts

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of ginger

Instructions

For the cake, start by beating eggs and sugar, then add oil, milk, baking powder, flour, cinnamon, and ginger to finish beating.

Peel and dice two pears and mix them into the cake mix together with the hazelnuts.

Preferably, prepare a round baking dish by oiling and flouring it, pouring the cake batter, slicing the remaining pear without peeling it, and arranging it on top. Bake it in the oven preheated to 180 degrees Celsius for 30 to 40 minutes.

Lemon cake

A completely different cake experience with its soft texture.

Ingredients

4 eggs

1 cup of granulated sugar

1 glass of oil

1.5 packets of baking powder

1 packet of vanilla

1 lemon zest

Juice of a lemon

200 grams of wheat starch

Instructions

Whisk the eggs and sugar until they turn white, add the other ingredients, whisk for a short time, pour into the mold, and bake for 30 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.

Banana cake

This is a recipe that you can consume even for breakfast with its intense flavor and satisfying feature. It is also very simple to prepare.

Ingredients

2 to 3 medium, very ripe peeled bananas, peeled

1/3 cup of melted butter

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1 pinch of salt

3/4 cup of sugar

1 large beaten egg

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1.5 cups of flour

Instructions

Mash the bananas in a bowl with a fork and add the butter, mix and add the other ingredients. Pour your cake batter into a rectangular cake mold and bake at 175 degrees Celsius for 50 minutes.

Apple cake

The herald of winter with its scent, this cake is wonderful!

Ingredients

3 eggs

1 cup of granulated sugar

50 milliliters of milk

100 milliliters of oil

3 cups of flour

1 packet of baking powder

1 packet of vanilla

2 apples

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

Instructions

Beat eggs and sugar well and add milk and oil. Once well mixed, stir in the flour, baking powder and vanilla. Prepare a round springform mold by oiling and flouring it and pour your cake batter into this mold.

Pour half of the cinnamon on the cake and slice the apples on top of the cake, pour the other half of the cinnamon on the last, and bake in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 40 to 45 minutes.

Coffee cake

Coffee cake with its delicious sauce is for those who can't get enough of drinking coffee.

Ingredients

3 eggs

1 cup of granulated sugar

1 cup of sunflower oil

1 cup of filtered coffee

2.5 cups of flour

1/2 cup of cocoa

1 packet of baking powder

1 packet of vanilla

1/2 cup of chocolate chips

For the sauce

100 milliliters of cream

1/4 cup of filter coffee

1/2 cup of white chocolate

Instructions

Beat the eggs and sugar until foamy, then add oil and filter the coffee. Add flour, baking powder, vanilla, and cocoa and mix with the help of a spatula until smooth consistency. Lastly, add the chocolates and put them in the oven dish, and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 40 minutes.

While preparing the sauce, heat the cream until it reaches boiling point, add filter coffee and white chocolate into it, turn off the heat, mix until the chocolate melts, and let it cool.

When the cake that comes out of the oven has cooled, pour the sauce on it and serve.