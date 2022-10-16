As we start to feel the setting of the autumn season much more with October passing by, unlike the cold weather, we need recipes to keep us warm. The irresistible taste of citrus fruits, the wonderful harmony of cinnamon and apple, the combination of spices and fresh and dried fruits, warm houses, and fragrant kitchens are my favorite things this season. And of course some carbs!
Who can say no to eating a slice of cake with a hot drink in the company of a book or a movie in crowded family gatherings, chatting with friends, or in times of pleasure?
The recipes I am going to share with you will bring you out of that sluggish air of autumn and will bring you to life and make you experience a feast of taste on your palate.
So let's start.
Orange-almond cake
Orange is the most beautiful of citrus fruits! So, here's how to turn it into a delicious cake.
Ingredients
For the topping
Instructions
Whisk the eggs and sugar until they turn white, add the yogurt and oil, and continue whisking. Lastly, add the dry ingredients and mix with the help of a spatula and pour into a mold. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit) for 30 to 35 minutes.
After removing it from the oven, mix the orange juice and powdered sugar and pour over it and sprinkle with almonds.
Dried fruit cake
The double taste of dried fruits and nuts is like no other!
Ingredients
Instructions
First, grease the mold and sprinkle flour, then spread walnuts, almonds, pistachios and hazelnuts evenly on the base.
Then beat the butter and sugar for the cake batter, and bring it to a creamy consistency, then add eggs, milk, flour, baking powder and vanilla in that order and finish the whisking process. Add dried figs and raisins, mix and pour into the mold. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for about 50 minutes until well browned.
Pear cake
Let's put pears, one of the fruits of October, together with a little spice.
Ingredients
Instructions
For the cake, start by beating eggs and sugar, then add oil, milk, baking powder, flour, cinnamon, and ginger to finish beating.
Peel and dice two pears and mix them into the cake mix together with the hazelnuts.
Preferably, prepare a round baking dish by oiling and flouring it, pouring the cake batter, slicing the remaining pear without peeling it, and arranging it on top. Bake it in the oven preheated to 180 degrees Celsius for 30 to 40 minutes.
A completely different cake experience with its soft texture.
Ingredients
Instructions
Whisk the eggs and sugar until they turn white, add the other ingredients, whisk for a short time, pour into the mold, and bake for 30 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.
Banana cake
This is a recipe that you can consume even for breakfast with its intense flavor and satisfying feature. It is also very simple to prepare.
Ingredients
Instructions
Mash the bananas in a bowl with a fork and add the butter, mix and add the other ingredients. Pour your cake batter into a rectangular cake mold and bake at 175 degrees Celsius for 50 minutes.
The herald of winter with its scent, this cake is wonderful!
Ingredients
Instructions
Beat eggs and sugar well and add milk and oil. Once well mixed, stir in the flour, baking powder and vanilla. Prepare a round springform mold by oiling and flouring it and pour your cake batter into this mold.
Pour half of the cinnamon on the cake and slice the apples on top of the cake, pour the other half of the cinnamon on the last, and bake in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 40 to 45 minutes.
Coffee cake with its delicious sauce is for those who can't get enough of drinking coffee.
Ingredients
For the sauce
Instructions
Beat the eggs and sugar until foamy, then add oil and filter the coffee. Add flour, baking powder, vanilla, and cocoa and mix with the help of a spatula until smooth consistency. Lastly, add the chocolates and put them in the oven dish, and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 40 minutes.
While preparing the sauce, heat the cream until it reaches boiling point, add filter coffee and white chocolate into it, turn off the heat, mix until the chocolate melts, and let it cool.
When the cake that comes out of the oven has cooled, pour the sauce on it and serve.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.