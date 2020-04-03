Buckwheat, also known as "grechka" in Russia, was always the most important savior of the Russian people during the most difficult times of history, and it now draws attention as the main product that Russians consume amid the coronavirus outbreak.

After Russia’s government implemented a quarantine across the country due to the novel coronavirus, citizens rushed to the stores and emptied the stalls with this essential product that played the role of savior for the Slavic people for many years.

Throughout history, Russian people used to buy and stock up on this product above all. In the times of great disasters and economic crises, the cheapest and indispensable grain "grechka" has been known as the product that has saved many Russian families from hunger.

"Buckwheat porridge is our mother and rye bread is our father,” some Russians say.

The legend says that 1,000 years ago Byzantine monks brought a grain, a seed, so nutritious and delicious that it stuck with the Slavic soul and the Russian stomach.

Buckwheat, which is one of the few foods that survived the turbulent centuries of Russia's history almost unchanged can be enjoyed by the Russian people even at breakfast. It was an important nutrient during World War II and other dark times.

"Grechka" became an important food for Russians who fought against Hitler’s Germany. In the tough fight against Hitler's army, the Red Army soldiers, who had troubles in terms of food, stoked up on the grain, which was full of nutrients and minerals.

This grain product, which began to be rare in the early 1990s when the Soviet Union disbanded, was advised by doctors for people with diabetes and given only to the patients due to the state decision.

Doctors also advised those affected by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster were to eat buckwheat for their health.

As the most economical product on the market "grechka" can be stored for up to 20 months. The gruel made by boiling buckwheat without mixing is considered as one of the indispensable dishes of Russian cuisine.

Buckwheat, which has great health benefits is rich in vegetable protein and contains B group vitamins, amino acids, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, copper, zinc, potassium, calcium and selenium.