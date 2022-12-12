Famous Turkish chef and restaurant owner Burak Özdemir, also known as CZN Burak, met with former England captain David Beckham in Qatar on Sunday.

The young chef, who was in the Gulf country to watch World Cup 2022 games at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, shared a photo of himself with Beckham, whom he called his “idol.”

“Dreams do come true and I met my idol, David Beckham,” Özdemir shared in an Instagram post.

He also shared a photo of Beckham autographing a jersey, as he thanked the British football legend.

Last month, CZN Burak inaugurated his new restaurant in Doha.

With over 42 million followers on Instagram, CZN Burak became famous with his ever smiling cooking videos and humongous portions of meals prepared in front of cameras.