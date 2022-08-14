Soup is an essential part of life it feels. The English word itself, "soup," originating from Sanskrit, means "good nutrition." There are records showing that soup was prepared and consumed as far back as 10,000 years ago. In China, a 2,400-year-old soup was discovered by archaeologists in the ancient city of Xi'an.
The method of making soup by placing bread on the bottom and pouring water or broth on top still preserves its place in Europe as the famous French onion soup.
Soups that warm us up in winter are not consumed much in summer. In already hot weather, most people don't want to drink a hot soup, but changing this habit and turning to nice, cold soups in sweltering heat can be a great option.
For this reason, I have compiled a list of six different cold soup recipes consumed in different parts of the world.
The common feature among almost all cold soups is that they can be prepared without cooking. You can whip up wonderful soups with a few vegetables, legumes and spices or add your own twist to the recipes below according to your own tastes or what you have in the kitchen.
Bon appetit to anyone who gives these recipes a try!
Let's start with the famous gazpacho soup, which is widely consumed in Spain, in the Iberian Peninsula in Southwest Europe and in its neighbor Portugal to the west. The recipe can vary, sometimes it is made with watermelon, sometimes just tomato.
Ingredients
Instructions
Put the peeled tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, bread and cucumbers in the food processor.
Add all other ingredients to this mixture, cool in the fridge and serve cold. That's it!
This cold soup is ideal for those who want to consume healthy but delicious food.
Even though not everyone likes avocado, I highly recommend that you try making it like this.
Ingredients
For the sauce
Instructions
Mix the avocado, cucumber, mint, lemon juice, black pepper, salt, tahini and garlic in a blender.
Serve the soup in a bowl after sprinkling some cream on it, optionally sprinkle finely chopped scallions or sesame seeds.
Next up is a not-so-tasty vegetable: Zucchini!
While most don't enjoy eating zucchini on its own, a very delicious soup can be prepared with this vegetable, which is very rich in fiber.
Ingredients
For the sauce
Instructions
First of all, fry the scallions in olive oil for two minutes, lower the heat and add the chopped zucchini. Add the thyme and garlic, fry and close the lid and let it cook for 10 minutes. Take it from the stove and add the walnuts before passing it through the blender until you get a smooth consistency. Leave it in the refrigerator to cool as you prepare the sauce.
The sauce is prepared by passing all the ingredients through a blender. Pour it over the cooled soup and serve.
Now for a soup that is widely consumed in Turkey and has more than one variation: Ayran soup.
I will share with you the classic recipe first and then two great improved recipes, which I hope you try and love.
A good thing to keep in mind is that in Turkey, the basis of cold soup is mainly yogurt.
Ingredients
For the topping
Instructions
Mix the yogurt, water and salt with a whisk, add chickpeas and wheat. Garnish with olive oil and fresh mint and serve.
It's time for the peach ayran soup recipe, which is prepared with one of the most beautiful fruits of summer.
Ingredients
Instructions
Mix the yogurt, water and salt with a whisk. Add the other ingredients into it, add fresh basil while serving.
Finally, I will share the apple ayran soup recipe with you and I strongly recommend you try it.
Ingredients
Instructions
Whisk the yogurt and salt, add the other ingredients, garnish with mint and red pepper and serve.
