Home-made yeast rolls, fresh out of the oven, with gooey, bubbling Camembert to spread on them? That's a recipe for happiness.

This recipe calls for making your oven do double duty, baking the rolls and cheese at the same time. You'll have to keep your eye on the time, but it makes the whole process go much faster – and ensures everything will come out at the same time at the right temperature.

Ingredients (serves four as an appetizer or two as a main dish):

For the bread:

300 grams flour

20 grams fresh yeast

150 milliliters lukewarm water

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon salt

25 milliliters olive oil (plus more for greasing)

30 grams herb butter

baking paper and a baking sheet

For the cheese:

300 grams Camembert salt and pepper

2 sprigs of rosemary

1 teaspoon honey

small baking dish

neutral oil for greasing

Preparation:

1. Start by preparing the rolls: Break up the yeast in the water and stir until dissolved. In a mixing bowl, add flour, salt, honey and olive oil. Add yeast mixture and knead until a smooth dough forms.

2. Form the dough into a ball and place it in a bowl. Brush dough with olive oil, cover the bowl with a clean kitchen towel and let it rise in a warm place for an hour.

3. Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius (392 Fahrenheit).

4. After the hour, knead the dough again, then separate it into 10 equal-sized pieces, roughly 50 grams each. Knead each piece and place it slightly apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cover with a kitchen towel and allow to rise again, this time for only 15 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, prepare the cheese by cutting it into pieces and placing it into the greased baking dish.

6. Place the rolls and cheese in the oven at the same time.

7. After 10 minutes, remove the cheese, carefully cut into the surface with a sharp knife, drizzle honey and rosemary over it, and add salt and pepper. Place back in the oven for another 15-20 minutes; the rolls should be about ready as you're placing the cheese back in the oven – once they're golden-brown, pull them out.

8. Brush the rolls with herb butter as soon as they're out of the oven. Serve at room temperature with the slightly cooled cheese.