The production of Gaziantep's registered and geographically indicated flavor, Antep baklava, doubled before the Eid al-Fitr.

As Türkiye's first registered product with a geographical indication within the European Union (EU) known as "Antep baklava," it will be the top choice among treats during the Ramadan Bayram.

Antep baklava, which takes an average of 4-5 hours for a master to prepare by hand, is in high demand both domestically and internationally before the Ramadan Bayram. Companies are working overtime to meet these demands.

Baklava producer Levent Aktaş told an AA correspondent that Gaziantep comes to mind when baklava is mentioned. They are working to fulfill orders for customers domestically and internationally who want to serve baklava to their guests during the holiday.

Aktaş added, "Due to the nine-day holiday, people are going on vacation and taking souvenirs with them. We send desserts to many countries, from America to Japan. Among Arab countries, we send the most sweets to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. There is demand from Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir in Türkiye, but we also receive orders from other cities."

Pre-holiday daily production peaks at 65-70 tons

Ömer Faruk Çiftçi also mentioned that more than 100 employees and masters work in the factory to fulfill orders before the Ramadan Bayram.

Çiftçi said, "Daily baklava production in Gaziantep is around 30-35 tons, but during Eid al-Fitr, it reaches around 65-70 tons. We deliver domestic orders within 24 hours and international orders within 48 hours."