Did you know that you can easily escape the hustle and bustle of what is Türkiye's most popular holiday destination and expat hub of Bodrum? I highly advise setting aside some time to truly enjoy the peace and use the opportunity to socialize over a perfectly brewed cup of coffee and a divine pastry. In fact, these coffee shops, which I consider to be the holiday hot spot’s finest, certainly deliver more than coffee as this list could also be used to find the best pastries in town.

Zai Bodrum

If you haven’t visited Zai Bodrum yet, this needs to be on everyone's must-see list when in Bodrum. Not only is it a new-wave library and bookshop with lots of cozy chill-out spots to read, but there are delicious pastries and coffee as well as a concise but well-encompassing breakfast and dining menu, with burgers and pizzas. The main draw of Zai Bodrum remains to be its outdoor patio spaces that are decorated with spectacularly innovative sculptures. It’s hard to believe that this expansive oasis of leafy trees, plants and a garden is situated just off the main thoroughfare in Konacık. An inspiring place to be at any time of the day, keep in mind that Zai is closed on Mondays and only accepts patrons over the age of 15.

Hey Joe

The first spot to make a coffee outing to Bitez well worth the ride is Hey Joe, a new-age hipster coffee shop with delicious sweet and savory pastries that serves as a remote worker’s haven. In all honesty, Hey Joe has that quintessential coffee shop atmosphere that if somebody were to say you were in San Francisco or Los Angeles, you wouldn't even blink an eye. While admittedly not a huge space, the comfortable and authentic vibe certainly makes up for it. Nonetheless, the cafe has both indoor and outdoor seating as well as a bottom floor that houses art exhibitions. There are also three Hey Joe branches in the Anatolian university town of Eskişehir and it also has a branch serving breakfast items such as Eggs Benedict in Istanbul’s lively and lovely Moda neighborhood.

Inside of Kaktüs Cafe. (Photo courtesy of Kaktüs Cafe)

Kaktus Kitaplı Café

This cafe with coffee, pastries, snacks and spirits doubles as an authentic bookshop with walls lined with floor-to-ceiling shelves loaded with a wonderful selection of even-better-smelling books. Kaktus Café is a favorite for many. Located in the heart of Bodrum on one of the town’s original winding cobble-stone streets, this one is called “Adliye Sokak”, Kaktus Café has a lot of different seating options with tables right on the street that also houses a number of popular restaurants. One can also opt to read a book in a cozy corner by a roaring fire or enjoy the courtyard at the back of the building. With a second floor devoted to hosting cultural and artistic events, the Kaktus Café also has a wide range of carefully curated newly published Turkish books as well as a selection of second-hand books on offer in English, French and German. The cafe is open every day except Monday.

Orange juice and flaky pastry croissant. (Photo courtesy of Cafe Chives)

Café Chives

Purveyors of the Munchbox, which are creatively curated and beautifully decorated snack boxes of savory or sweet pastries, delicatessen products, fruits and chocolates, Café Chives is a quaint venue in a central spot in Bodrum that offers all of the aforementioned and much, much more. Owned by three partners, including German expat Roger Lange, also known as “Roger the Baker,” and located in Bodrum’s central Eskiçeşme neighborhood, this cafe whose main draw is definitely the delicious pastries on offer, is a prime spot to socialize and watch the world go by.

Maride Café

Certainly not to be outdone in the croissant department is Maride Café, a bakery and coffee shop with arguably some of the best pastries on offer in town. Located in Bitez, Maride Café has a large, relaxing and lush garden where one can wile away the day and snack on their divine pastries like almond croissants and cakes, breakfast or a full menu with burgers and the works. The garden has comfortable rattan seating and serves as an oasis, in the heart of the hustle and bustle of Bitez, Bodrum center’s neighboring and competing community hub.

Yalıçapkını Kitchen & Café

Call me biased, but Yalıçapkını has been one of the best hangout spots in Bodrum’s Yalikavak for years now and is undoubtedly a favorite amongst the expat community that lives in this popular region of the peninsula. Decorated with antiques and kitschy items from all over the world coupled with comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, an extensive and appealing menu of world cuisine from morning to night, during which they also serve up specialty coffees and spirits, Yalıçapkını is an unparalleled characteristic venue with a welcoming vibe that has served as a saving grace for expats seeking a spot to read a book, listen to rock, pop and jazz classics and to social with neighboring tables.

Yağhane

Housed in a restored olive oil factory dating back to the 1800s, Yağhane is certainly a source and spot for inspiration. With a secret garden containing murals of Poseidon and Athena drawn by local artists, an ancient olive tree and a menu of snacks and Italian coffees, Yağhane is a picturesque place to enjoy a cup of coffee and more, while also containing a store with spectacular products and gift options all pertaining to the olive oil that is still pressed there to this very day. Located in Ortakent, this is a special venue that took the owners six months of renovation work to make it what it is today, which is a wonderful respite from the city and venue that provides insight into what life was like in that very same spot hundreds of years ago.

Fika

The name of this coffee shop refers to the Swedish concept of stopping everything to sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee with friends, which is exactly what you can do at this bright and uplifting spot in Bitez. Simply decorated in white and light-colored wood with indoor plants serving as blocks of color, Fika is a great spot to unwind and let time just stop for a while as you enjoy a cup of coffee at small round-wooden tables and on benches located indoors and outdoors. Catch a ray of sun and enjoy a croissant and a coffee with friends at this special community cafe whose name is described in their slogan as: “A moment to slow down and appreciate the good things in life.”