University students joined hands with children in the Islahiye district of Gaziantep to bake "healing pizza," in an uplifting event in the city reeling from the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Students from the Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Department at the Faculty of Tourism of Gaziantep University taught earthquake victims in Islahiye the various stages of pizza baking.

In the area located in the container city in the district, the students baked pizza along with 300 earthquake survivor kids.

The children who went into the kitchen to bake pizza referred to it as "healing pizza" and learned all the steps to create the classic favorite.

Professor Erdal Bay, the deputy dean of the Faculty of Tourism, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that many sections of society were affected by the earthquakes.

Bay stated that they came to the district to organize activities for children affected by the earthquakes. "We wanted to highlight the healing power of art to children. The children made their own pizza together with our instructors and students. Many people worked here. I thank those who contributed," he said, also expressing how happy he was that the pizza event was held.

Emir Anıl Gören, 10, who is staying in the container city, said that he baked pizza for the first time. "We bake pizza in groups with our friends. We put the ingredients on the dough. I also made pizza. The jury will taste it when the pizza is ready. It was fun and good," he said.