Summer is around the corner, and here is a quick, cool caffeine bomb recipe straight from the fridge.

If you want to start the day with a cup of cold brew coffee, you should prepare the drink in the evening. Because, unlike filter coffee, it’s prepared with cold water – and should steep for four to 12 hours.

Cold-brew tastes somewhat milder than conventional filter coffee: Because it’s not brewed with hot water, not as many bitter substances and acids are released from the ground coffee.

In addition, due to the long brewing time, cold brew has a slightly higher caffeine content than its hot counterpart. All you need to make it is coarsely ground coffee, a coffee filter and a carafe.

It’s easy to make: For a cup of cold brew, add 20 to 25 grams of ground coffee to 250 milliliters of cold water.

Stir the mixture well and cover.

If you want to enjoy your coffee cold, you can put it in the fridge while it brews. Here, however, it should rest a little longer than at room temperature, between 12 and 24 hours. After the brew, the coffee can be filtered – and then enjoyed black or with milk.

For those who like to experiment, the German Coffee Association suggests making your cold brew a little funkier by adding some fruit juice.