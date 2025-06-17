We aren’t in the thick of summer yet, not by a long shot, but hopefully you’ve already managed to fire up the grill at least once or twice. As the days get longer, the weather commands us to find a way to cook and dine outdoors.

A juicy steak is – for many – the pinnacle of grilling options. In your mind, you can already see them. Caramelized and sizzling on the outside, pink and tender on the inside, with those beautiful crosshatch marks that let you know exactly how your steak was prepared. Here’s how to get to that perfect beefy nirvana.

This method works for all cuts of tender beef steak, such as ribeye, porterhouse, ranch, T-bone, filet mignon, flat iron steak, NY strip steak and so on.

Buy the best grade of beef you can afford. If possible, speak with a butcher about getting the best cut of meat for your needs and your budget.

First, make sure your steaks are thick enough. If they're on the thinner side, 1¼ inch or less, you will probably want to flip your steaks only once, so they don’t overcook on the inside while the outside becomes that deliciously appealing caramelized brown. In this case, you’ll get grill marks that go one way.

If your steaks are thicker, then go for crosshatch grill marks.

Place the steaks on the grill on the diagonal, at about a 45-degree angle across the direction of the grates. Grill for a few minutes. Rotate the steaks a quarter turn (90 degrees). You are looking to create a diamond pattern with grill marks.

Flip the steaks and grill them the same way.

Let your steaks sit on the cutting board for 5 minutes after removing them from the grill before you cut them. This will finish the cooking (it's called carryover cooking). The resting period also lets the meat reabsorb its juices, so they stay in your steak where they belong and don’t run out onto your cutting board.

No matter what kind of steaks you choose, no matter what the thickness, make sure you have cleaned the grill well. A clean grill will offer cleaner grill marks. Also, oil the grill.

In general (and it depends on the cut of beef and the heat of the grill), a 1½-inch-thick steak will cook to medium rare in 12 to 16 minutes. A 1-inch steak will cook to medium rare in a total of 8 to 12 minutes.

An instant-read meat thermometer is the best way to check doneness. For medium rare, 130 degrees F is the approximate internal temperature.

You can also use the touch test, if you don’t have a meat thermometer. A general rule of thumb, so to speak:

Let one hand hang limp. With the index finger of the other hand, push gently into the soft triangle of flesh between the thumb and index finger of the hanging hand. It will offer very little resistance, give way easily, and feel soft and spongy. That's the feel of a rare steak.

Extend your hand in front of you and spread your fingers. Press the same spot with the index finger of the other hand. The flesh will be firmer but not hard – springy and slightly resistant. This is the feel of medium-rare steak.

Make a fist and press that same spot between thumb and index finger. It will feel firm and snap back quickly, offering only a minimum of give, as does meat cooked to medium.

A wonderful way to finish your grilled steak is to top it with a pat of compound butter, which is simply softened butter mixed with some herbs and/or seasonings. As the meat rests, place a bit of the butter atop it and let the butter melt as the meat rests.

2 tablespoons unsalted butter (softened)

1 tablespoon finely grated Parmesan

1 small garlic clove (minced)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper (to taste)

In a small bowl, combine the butter, Parmesan, minced garlic, salt and pepper until well blended. Place a couple of tablespoons of butter on top of a steak as it rests after being removed from the fire.