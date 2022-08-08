Imagine an afternoon on the balcony, in the garden or lounging at home, as you sit peacefully reading a book or drinking a cup of coffee with sweet music, or perhaps you’re watching the new episode of the series that you have been waiting for. It is some of the best of times for yourself, and to top it all is the smell of a delicious cake.

Yes, our topic today is about cakes prepared with summer fruits.

Cakes that appeal to many of our senses with their colors, smells and irresistible flavors!

As if it is not enough that it cheers people’s souls up, the fact that the sun also plays an important role in the formation of all the fruits that one can come across on hot days makes me love it more.

It always fascinates me that there are so many types of food, not only in summer, but of course at all times.

So, coming back to the matter at hand, when I sat down to write something, I had a great desire to bake a cake, and I thought, why not share the recipes of fruity summer madness that I love.

When I think of summer fruits, the first fruit that comes to mind is the strawberry!

So I have to share the strawberry cake recipe first.

Strawberry Cake

Ingredients

1 cup of chopped strawberries

1 tablespoon of starch

1 glass of oil

1 cup of yogurt

1 cup of granulated sugar

1 grated rind of a lemon

1 packet of vanilla

1 packet of baking powder

3 1/2 cups of flour

3 eggs

Instructions

Mix the eggs and sugar until their color brightens, add yogurt and oil and continue whisking until mixed well. Add all the ingredients, except strawberries and starch, and whisk again. Quickly mix the starch and strawberries and add them to the cake mix.

Mix them lightly with a spatula and pour them into your round cake mold. If you wish, add strawberry pieces on top.

Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit) for 35 to 40 minutes.

Cakes prepared with summer fruits are cakes that appeal to many of our senses with their colors, smells and irresistible flavors. (Shutterstock Photo)

Blueberry Muffin (10 to 12 pieces)

Ingredients

1 egg

250 milliliters of milk

60 grams of melted butter

250 grams of flour

120 grams of granulated sugar

1 zest of a lemon

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder

1 1/2 cups of blueberries

Instructions

Beat the egg lightly with a whisk, add the milk, butter, sugar and lemon zest. Add all the other ingredients, except the blueberries, and whisk until it becomes smooth. Add the blueberries in the last, mix them lightly with a spatula and distribute them in your molds.

Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 25 to 30 minutes.

Inside-out peach cake

Ingredients

2 peaches

3 eggs

1 cup of granulated sugar

1 cup of milk

1 cup of oil

1 handful of crushed almonds

1 packet of baking powder

1 packet of vanilla

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 cups of flour

For the sauce

1 cup of brown sugar

2 spoonfuls of butter

Instructions

First we start with the sauce preparation, so melt a cup of brown sugar in a pan and wait for its color to change, when it changes color, add two tablespoons of butter, mix and remove from the stove.

Slice two peaches and place them on your cake mold and pour the sauce on top of them, and let it cool a little.

Beat eggs and sugar in a whisk, add milk, oil, baking powder, vanilla, cinnamon and flour at the end and continue whisking.

Finally, add the almonds into the cake mix and pour them into the mold.

After baking, turn it over and your cake is ready with its wonderful sauce!

Almost everyone enjoys making and eating cakes with recipes of fruity summer madness. (Shutterstock Photo)

Brownie-like blackberry cake

Ingredients

4 eggs

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of milk

1 cup of oil

2 tablespoons of Nutella

2 soup spoons of cocoa

1 packet of baking powder

1 packet of vanilla

3 cups of flour

1 cup of blackberries

Instructions

Beat the eggs and sugar until they turn white, add all the other ingredients except flour and continue beating, add the flour and mix with a spatula. Add the blackberries last and mix again.

Pour your cake mix into a 30-centimeter (12-inch) mold and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 to 30 minutes.

Raspberry and chocolate muffins (6 pieces)

Ingredients

30 grams of almond flour

30 grams of oats

50 grams of rice flour

70 grams of coconut sugar

20 grams of cocoa

1 teaspoon of baking powder

80 milliliters of almond milk

1 1/2 banana mash

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 cup of chocolate chips

1/4 cup of raspberries

Instructions

Mix all the dry ingredients, add the almond milk and whisk, then add the banana mash and other ingredients and mix with the help of a spatula. After dividing into molds, bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 to 20 minutes.

Cakes are great always, for an afternoon on the balcony, in the garden or lounging at home, for when reading a book or drinking a cup of coffee with sweet music. (Shutterstock Photo)

Pineapple cake

Ingredients

3 eggs

1 cup of granulated sugar

1/2 cup of oil

1 cup of milk

2 1/2 cups of flour

1/2 cup of grated coconut

1 packet of baking powder

1 chopped pineapple (reserve a little for garnish)

Instructions

Beat eggs and granulated sugar, then add all other ingredients except flour and pineapple and continue beating. Add the flour last, mix with a spatula and add the chopped pineapple and pour into the mold.

Garnish with the pineapples you have separated and bake for 20 to 30 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.

Cherry brownie

Ingredients

180 grams dark chocolate

80 grams of milk chocolate

125 grams of butter

3/4 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 cup of flour

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of cherries

Instructions

First, melt the butter, turn off the heat, add the chocolates, and mix to obtain a homogeneous mixture.

Beat eggs and sugar in a separate place, add the melted chocolate-butter mixture to the beaten egg and sugar and mix with the help of a spatula, add the other ingredients – except the sour cherry – and mix.

Cover your 20-centimeter square mold with baking paper and pour your mix into it. Bake at 170 degrees Celsius for 30 to 35 minutes, and decorate it with cherries.

Bon appetit!