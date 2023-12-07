The famous French-origin gastronomy guide Gault & Millau has revealed its much-anticipated gastronomy selection for Türkiye in a spectacular award ceremony held at the Çırağan Kempinski Palace in Istanbul.

Gault & Millau, including Türkiye as its 17th country, conducted fieldwork in the country's leading tourism destinations in 2023.

It aimed to offer a rich and detailed gastronomic tour of the country, covering Istanbul, Izmir, Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Aydın, Muğla, Antalya, Gaziantep and Nevşehir.

Within the same umbrella, Çok Çok Thai and Çok Çok Pera, offering Thai flavors in different concepts, also managed to capture the attention of Gault & Millau and earned a hat award among the restaurants in Istanbul recognized by the guide.

Çok Çok Pera, which successfully introduces modern Thai cuisine with daring and original approaches, is inspired by Ernest Hemingway and Agatha Christie, both prominent figures during the golden age of travel in the early 20th century. The restaurant, led by chef Khun Nuch, offers recipes complemented by Ernest's Bar by Fatih Akardem, considered one of the world's most important bars. Under the guidance of master mixologist Fatih Akerdem, Ernest's Bar presents exquisite cocktails in a timeless ambiance for its guests, earning a hat award from the renowned Gault & Millau guide.

Moreover, the service provided by Çok Çok Thai was also certified by Michelin inspectors, and the restaurant managed to be included in the Michelin Guide selections for 2023 and 2024.