Summer has its own rituals – flip-flops, sunglasses, the sound of the sea... and an ice-cold drink in your hand. While the classic iced Americano or a simple iced coffee used to suffice, we are now experiencing a new era of chilled caffeine culture. Whether a cold brew with citrus notes, creamy iced matcha or experimental drinks such as espresso tonic, summer 2025 tastes different. And it looks different, too.

The way we consume caffeine has changed dramatically in recent years. What was once a question of function – "How do I get through the day awake?" – is now a question of identity, lifestyle and aesthetics. Drinks have become statements. Especially in the hot season, when what we drink not only cools us down, but also sends a signal: I am part of a global dialog of taste.

But what has caused cold coffee culture to change so much around the world? What role does matcha, the green gold from Japan, play in this, and how do Instagram trends affect the drinks menu in Berlin, Istanbul or Los Angeles?

Matcha's journey

For a long time, matcha was an exclusive element of Japanese tea culture, ceremonial, meditative, almost sacred. Today, it can be found in hip cafes from Copenhagen to Cape Town, in shiny glasses with oat milk, coconut foam or even glitter topping. But how did a bitter green powdered tea make the leap from Kyoto to the world's Instagram feeds?

One key factor is its complexity. Matcha stands for mindfulness, health and naturalness, all terms that have played a central role in the global lifestyle discourse of recent years. At the same time, visually it offers exactly what a generation that not only drinks its coffee, but also posts it, is looking for: color, texture, uniqueness.

A matcha drink is made at Third Culture, in Berkeley, California, U.S., July 15, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Matcha also promises a “clean” caffeine kick in terms of health: slower, gentler and with an antioxidant effect. Matcha is an attractive alternative, especially for younger target groups who increasingly find classic coffee “too strong” or “too bitter.” And it is versatile: as an iced matcha latte, matcha spritz with soda water or even as a frozen dessert.

In many major cities, matcha is not only replacing coffee but is becoming the new “signature drink” category. The tea bar is becoming a stage balanced between tradition and TikTok.

Evolution of iced coffees

The classic iced coffee – filter coffee with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream – has long had competition. In the globalized coffee culture of the 21st century, this is no longer enough. Today, creativity is required. Cold coffee is not a leftover product, but a carefully curated moment of pleasure.

A barista prepares a refreshing iced latte with espresso and milk in a kitchen setting. (Shutterstock Photo)

Cold brew was the first big game changer: Coffee extracted cold over hours with less acidity, subtle aromas and plenty of potential for experimentation. New variations quickly followed, such as cold brew with tonic water, cold brew with orange zest or lavender syrup. The coffee cocktail craze was born, without any alcohol, but with maximum flavor.

Espresso tonic is the new trendy drink in many urban cafes. It is bitter, sparkling, awakening, a statement in a glass. In Berlin, it is served with a sprig of rosemary, in Istanbul with bergamot-infused ice cubes and in New York with pink grapefruit. Each city interprets the trend in its own way.

Milk alternatives have also changed coffee culture for good. Oat milk, pea milk or even pistachio milk are not only vegan alternatives, but are also used specifically as flavor carriers. The result: Cold brews that taste more like liquid desserts – creamy, aromatic and surprisingly complex.

The former wake-up drink has become a cool stage for creative flavor games – with a global vocabulary and a local accent.

Global summer in a glass

Whether in Kreuzberg, Kadıköy, Shibuya or Silver Lake – the way people pick refreshment throughout summer tells us a lot about the culture, the city and their way of life. Cold caffeine drinks have long been more than just refreshment; they are a reflection of urban identities.

In Berlin, the more alternative, the better. Cafes rely on homemade syrups, fermented ingredients and unusual combinations. Whether it's an old brew with rhubarb, iced matcha with activated charcoal or espresso with a grapefruit reduction, the main thing is different, sustainable and handmade. The coffee bar becomes a laboratory, the drink a social commentary.

In Istanbul, you can experience a dynamic mix of tradition and zeitgeist. The third-wave coffee movement has arrived here without cutting its roots. In addition to trendy matcha drinks and cold brew tonics, there are cafes serving Turkish mırra with a modern twist – for example, on ice with hurma aroması. Generation Z drinks “soğuk kahve”, but Instagram-ready, please.

Tokyo, on the other hand, remains true to its aesthetic: minimalist, precise, visually perfect. Matcha bars serve ice-cold creations with ceremonial elegance. Drinks here are works of art – often layered in glass cups, with hand-ground matcha and perfectly placed ice cubes. Everything is well thought out – and often completely sugar-free. Los Angeles thinks big – and healthy. Iced drinks are both a detox ritual and a fashion accessory there. From iced chai with adaptogenic mushrooms to matcha collagen lattes, nothing is impossible as long as it is plant-based, sustainable and “good for your glow.”

These cities show: The language of cold drinks is global, but their accent is local.

Aesthetics, algorithms

What was once discovered by chance is now sweeping the globe like a wave through reels and feeds. Matcha is not only healthy. Above all, it is photogenic. And that's what counts. The perfect layering in the glass, the melting ice cube, the moment when the milk slowly mixes with the green tea – all of this is filmed in slow motion and clicked millions of times.

Social media has turned drinks into a visual experience. “Iced Coffee Aesthetic” or “Matcha Mood” are more than just hashtags. They are part of a digital lifestyle. TikTok recipes, YouTube tutorials and Instagram cafes are setting standards. What your drink looks like is now almost as important as how it tastes.

Roasted coffee beans for sale are displayed at a coffee shop, Hanoi, Vietnam, July 2, 2025. (EPA Photo)

This also has an impact on gastronomy. Cafes around the world design their drink menus not only according to taste, but also according to staging potential. Glasses are deliberately chosen to be transparent, and toppings are placed in a photo-friendly way. You drink for the camera, and the algorithm rewards you.

In this world, iced drinks become codes. Drinking matcha shows health awareness. Ordering an espresso tonic demonstrates a sense of style. Choosing oat milk shows attitude. Taste becomes a language, the drink becomes a message.

Expression of zeitgeist

A cold drink on a hot day is far more than just a thirst quencher. In a world dominated by individuality, speed and visual communication, even iced coffee has become a cultural symbol. It tells us where we stand, what is important to us – and how we want to be seen.

Whether you're drinking an espresso tonic with gül şurubu in Istanbul, sipping a collagen matcha in L.A. or admiring an aesthetically perfect tea coating in Tokyo, the same desire is evident everywhere: enjoyment, identity, expression. Cold caffeine rituals are no longer a minor matter; they are part of a global dialogue.

What we drink reflects our time. It is lifestyle, attitude, even a bit of rebellion against the ordinary. Perhaps this is the true essence of summer 2025: the freedom to make a new choice every day – for taste, for culture, for a drink that says more than a thousand words.