Güllaç is a traditional Turkish dessert made with layers of thin, delicate pastry sheets, milk and sugar. The name of the dessert comes from the Turkish word "gül," which means "rose," as it is traditionally garnished with rose petals. Güllaç is a popular dessert during the month of Ramadan in Türkiye, but it can be enjoyed year-round.

The exact origins of güllaç are not known, but it is believed that the dessert was first created in the 15th century in the Ottoman palace kitchens. It is said that the sultan's cooks were tasked with creating a dessert that was light and refreshing, yet satisfying enough to break the daylong fast during Ramadan.

Güllaç quickly became a popular dessert throughout the Ottoman Empire, and it is still widely enjoyed in Türkiye today. In fact, it is a staple dessert during the month of Ramadan.

Ingredients

10-12 güllaç pastry sheets (found in most Turkish grocery stores)

1 liter whole milk

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup crushed walnuts

1 cup pomegranate seeds (optional)

Rose petals (for garnish)

Directions

In a medium saucepan, heat the milk over medium heat until it comes to a simmer. Stir in the sugar until dissolved, then remove from heat and let cool.

Preheat your oven to 175 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit).

Take a baking dish and cover the bottom with a layer of the güllaç pastry sheets. You can break the sheets into smaller pieces to fit the dish. Spoon some of the cooled milk over the pastry sheets, making sure to cover them completely.

Add another layer of pastry sheets on top of the milk-soaked sheets, followed by more milk. Continue layering the pastry sheets and milk until you have used up all of the pastry sheets.

Cover the top layer of the pastry sheets with any remaining milk. Sprinkle the crushed walnuts over the top of the dessert.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 20 minutes, or until the walnuts are lightly golden.

Let the güllaç cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for at least two hours, or until the dessert has set.

When ready to serve, garnish with pomegranate seeds and rose petals.