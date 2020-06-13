Twelve renowned chefs from across the Mediterranean have come together for a project organized by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications aimed at offering foodies the secrets being some of Turkey's classic cuisine.

Live streaming of the event is available online on June 13 and 14 and can be found on the social media accounts of the International Mediterranean Gastronomy Festival, which aims to indulge the entire globe with fresh cooking ideas. Famous chefs from across the region, as well as the U.S. have guested on the live streams.

The project “Cooking Turkish Foods Online” was put into planning ahead of the International Mediterranean Gastronomy Festival, which is hoped to be held in Patara, in the coastal province of Antalya some time this year. From stuffed ribs to baklava, every aspect of the Turkish cuisine will be explored.

12 hit Meditteranean chefs invite foodies right into their kitchens to check out some unique local twists on Turkey's favorite dishes #enjoyturkishcuisinehttps://t.co/UrvxzvYCUC pic.twitter.com/MTYVzMfaHh June 13, 2020

Yağız İzgül invites foodies to follow his preparation of a classic lamb dish, while, a guest chef from the U.S., Ben Ford, will be presenting the renowned Adana Kebab. Italy’s Bruno Barbieri offers his twist on the Black Sea classic “Pide” – a pitta bread with various toppings, while from Tunisia comes Dhaker Bejaoui with an introduction to a central Anatolian classic, "Mantı" – a type of Turkish ravioli. Israeli chef Rotem Ben Moyal doubles down with “Karnıyarık” – stuffed eggplants” and “acı ezme” – a typical spicy dip. As for dessert, this comes courtesy of Greek chef, Gabriel Nikolaidis, who will present a “Muhallebeli Kadayıf” – a crunchy dairy pudding! From Lebanon comes Joe Barza with the Turkish take on regional classic – stuffed vine-leaves, or “Sarma.” Plus, from Palestine Fadi Kattan joins to showcase his own lamb sheesh and tzatziki.

Plus, foodies are invited to pore over an almond soup from Morocco’s Myriam Ettahri Moussalit, joined by Egypt’s Mostafa Seif making stuffed ribs. Classic Turkish dessert baklava will come thanks to Spanish chef Sergio Torres, while French chef Vincent Angebault offers his recipe for stuffed squash blossoms. Last but not least, Libya’s Lubna Ben Halim will steam some delicious seabass with hummus.

Between June 9 and 14i each chef will share their scrumptious recipes with their followers on Instagram, making it possible to recreate these dishes with the local touches offered by each of these skilled masters of their art.

These showcases will be broadcast live on the evening of June 13 and 14 via the YouTube, Instagram and Twitter accounts of the International Mediterranean Gastronomy Festival.