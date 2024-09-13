Juan Valdez, Colombia’s renowned coffee brand, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new store in Ankara’s Kızılay district with a special event. Held on Sept. 11, the occasion attracted coffee enthusiasts, high-level officials, ambassadors, members of parliament, media representatives and notable figures from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event gained an international dimension with the participation of embassies from Colombia, Paraguay, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Peru.

Juan Valdez, representing Colombia’s renowned coffee brand, joins Büyükelçi Yaprak Balkan (L) and Cengiz Deveci for the opening of their new store in Ankara’s Kızılay district. (Courtesy of Juan Valdez)

Hosted by Cengiz Deveci, Chairman of Honest Holding, the event drew not only diplomatic mission representatives and ambassadors but also parliamentarians and media personnel. Guests could sample coffees made from Colombia's finest coffee beans.

The event was further distinguished by the presence of Colombian Ambassador Julio Anibal Riano Velandia and Latin America Director Ambassador Yaprak Balkan, whose attendance added to the occasion’s prestige.

Established in 1960 by the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia, Juan Valdez continues its mission to bring Colombia’s coffee heritage to the world. With its new store located on Karanfil Street in the heart of Ankara, the brand remains committed to offering Turkish coffee lovers a range of unique coffee varieties made from 100% Arabica beans.

The new store in Kızılay stands out with its modern and elegant design and warm and welcoming atmosphere, making it a special meeting point for coffee lovers. As Juan Valdez continues to attract significant interest from coffee lovers in Türkiye, each new store opening reflects a growing enthusiasm for the brand. The Kızılay store is not only the 25th Juan Valdez location in Türkiye but also serves as a bridge, bringing Colombian coffee culture to the heart of Ankara.