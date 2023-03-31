Kefir is a very important dairy product in daily nutrition, and dietitians say that since it has high nutritional value and is a good protein source, it helps us stay full while fasting for long Ramadan hours.

Emphasizing that dairy foods are an important source of many nutrients, especially protein, calcium, vitamin B2 and vitamin B12, Dr. Aslıhan Kara, a nutrition and diet specialist at VM Medical Park Pendik Hospital, said kefir has a special place in Ramadan nutrition.

Kara stated that since kefir is an important source of protein and calcium, those fasting can include kefir in their iftar (fast-breaking) and suhur (pre-dawn) meals.

"Kefir contains all the nutrients in milk. In addition, it has been determined that amino acids and some fatty acids, which are extremely necessary for the body and must be consumed with food, are found in the composition of kefir. Because kefir has high nutritional value and is a good protein source, it keeps us full while fasting."

Kara pointed out that more people consume probiotic food because they provide protection from diseases and help lead a healthy life.

"Kefir is a natural complex fermented milk product containing more than 50 probiotic bacteria and yeast species. Its position among healthy nutritional diet sources is increasingly important. Some vitamins and various metabolites formed in kefir production positively affect the human intestinal flora and immune system," she said.

She pointed out that it is necessary to pay attention to the amount of kefir intake and that a maximum of two glasses is recommended; while for children one glass is more than enough.