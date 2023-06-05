Don't you get tired of ordering pizza or making one at home? Pide, or pida, Türkiye's traditional stuffed boat-shaped flatbreads might be what you're looking for and they taste great when filled with cheese and cabanossi sausage or a mix of paprika and minced meat, among various other toppings.

You might find something close enough to the real thing in the freezer section at the supermarket – maybe in the pizza section the other day. Making pide is a great alternative to making pizzas at home. So, here's the recipe for two tasty varieties: cheese with cabanossi sausages and minced peppers. Try them at home!

Ingredients

For yeast dough:

300 grams of white flour

4 grams of dry yeast

65 grams of yogurt

One teaspoon of salt

Two tablespoons of olive oil

One teaspoon of honey

125 milliliters of lukewarm water

One egg to coat

A little oil

For cheese-cabanossi filling:

Two teaspoons of sour cream

50 grams of cabanossi in thin slices

70 grams of mozzarella, grated

For minced pepper filling:

200 grams of minced beef

One long thin pepper

Two tablespoons of tomato puree

50 milliliters of water

One tablespoon of chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

Oil for frying

Parsley for decoration

Baking paper

Instructions

For the yeast dough, combine the flour, dry yeast, yogurt, salt, honey and water in a mixing bowl and knead into a dough.

Transfer from the bowl to the work surface and knead to form a smooth dough ball.

Place the dough in a bowl, brush it with a little oil, cover it with a damp kitchen towel and leave it to rise for 120 minutes at room temperature.

For the mince filling, put some oil in a non-stick frying pan, heat and fry the mince until crumbly.

Cut open the pointed peppers, clean them and cut them first into thin strips, then into small pieces. Add to the mince in the pan and fry.

Add the tomato purée and water and simmer the mixture until everything is nice and creamy. Put it aside for a while.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit) and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Divide the pastry into four parts and roll out each piece of pastry into an oval/elongated shape and cover two pides with the mince mixture. Fold in the edges and shape the ends into a sort of boat shape.

Spread a teaspoon of sour cream on each of the other two patties and top each with half of the cheese and half of the cabanossi slices, also forming and pressing the edges and ends.

Beat an egg and brush the edges of all four boats with it. Bake in the preheated oven for 15-18 minutes until golden brown. You can sprinkle some parsley on top before serving if you like.