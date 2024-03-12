Chef Osman Serdaroğlu, who operates a Michelin-starred restaurant in the Urla district of Izmir, presented what he learned from a Japanese master during his gastronomy education of over five years in Italy, at a fair in Tokyo.

Attending "Foodex Japan," one of Asia's largest food events held last week at the Big Sight venue on the outskirts of the capital, Serdaroğlu played a role in promoting Türkiye.

Fifty-one companies participated under the umbrella of the Aegean Exporters' Associations this year, attracting significant attention from Japanese participants. Türkiye was represented in a special pavilion covering approximately 1,000 square meters (over 10,000 square feet).

During the presentations where Turkish cuisine was adapted to Japanese tastes, many Turkish companies ranging from seafood to olive products sought new customers in the Japanese market.

Speaking to an AA correspondent at the fair, where over 2,500 companies from 60 different countries participated, Serdaroğlu shared his professional journey and the promotional activities they organized at the event.

Serdaroğlu, aged 37, who has been working as a chef for 14 years, stated that after receiving training in information systems, he went abroad for his culinary passion with a change of heart.

Explaining that he received 5.5 years of gastronomy education at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Italy, Serdaroğlu emphasized that after returning to his homeland, he dreamed of a place with a kitchen at its heart.

Expressing that he was able to realize his dream of establishing a place in his hometown Urla, Serdaroğlu described the project as "a facility with changing menus for every season, capable of making guests feel the seasons and offering accommodation."

Serdaroğlu described the establishment as "an agro-tourism center. It has a kitchen at its heart and rooms for accommodation. Its ecosystem is nourished by its surrounding farmers and producers."

The chef, who has been running this establishment with his wife Ezgi Serdaroğlu for five years, stated that thanks to the Michelin star the restaurant received this year, they aim to raise the bar even higher in the operation.

Serdaroğlu expressed his joy at presenting what he learned from Michelin-starred Japanese chef masters during his 5.5-year gastronomy education in southern Italy at this year's fair held in Tokyo.

During his time working in Italy, Serdaroğlu shared the kitchen with seven Japanese chefs, including head chef Fumiko-san.

"When I started professionally, it was Japanese discipline that supported me and taught me the kitchen. He taught me this profession until I cried. He was a tough person, but with that discipline in his work, he added a lot to me. Now, if there is discipline in my establishment, it's thanks to Fumiko-san," he said regarding his relationship with the master chef.

Serdaroğlu mentioned that Fumiko brought him to Japan and gifted him his first knife in the profession, adding that during that time, they organized tours to Osaka, Kobe and Kyoto with the Japanese master.

Furthermore, Serdaroğlu mentioned that he had the opportunity to come to Japan due to business fairs and expressed his pleasure in seeing Japanese chefs who "passionately" pursue their work in every restaurant he visited.

Serdaroğlu noted his appreciation for the "omakase" culture in Japanese restaurants, where the ordering preference is left to the chef, stating: "Presenting the best product skillfully, showing the sharpness of a knife, and the respect for the master's work. 'Omakase' is important.'"

'We've come to tell the story'

Serdaroğlu emphasized that by participating in the "Foodex Japan" fair, he believed they had the opportunity to better promote the national cuisine and expressed that the way to do this was through "properly promoting the ingredients of the cuisine."

Providing examples such as olive oil, tomato paste, legumes and seafood, Serdaroğlu noted that when unique products are introduced, it can convey to the audience "how good, rich, diverse and high-quality the cuisine is."

Referring to the advantage of the diversity of Turkish cuisine, ranging from agricultural to animal products, Serdaroğlu indicated their desire to showcase "the diversity provided by the mosaic fed from the southeast and northeast."

Serdaroğlu stated: "When designing dishes, it's like a fan. When making kısır, you use olive oil from the Aegean, bulgur from central Anatolia and pomegranate molasses from the southeast. You combine these. That's why we came to this fair, to tell this story."

Highlighting their intention to change the perception that Turkish cuisine is only about kebabs and baklava, Serdaroğlu said they believed that "sea bass marinated with olive oil and lemon" could pique curiosity and give people a reason to travel to Türkiye.

"Not only Cappadocia or Hagia Sophia, but gastronomy is also a reason to travel. Japanese society is also built on trust in the field of gastronomy. Once they feel that trust, they won't let you go," Serdaroğlu said.

Serdaroğlu, who provided examples such as making salad from grains, Hatay-style hummus and products based on pickles, noted in their presentations that they were looking for "common flavors" between Turkish and Japanese cuisine.

Serdaroğlu, mentioning the use of different "flavor enhancers" in culinary cultures worldwide, cited anchovies and parmesan in Italy, "shoyu" (soy sauce) in Japan and tomato paste in Turkish cuisine, saying: "Cheese, tomato and soy all have the common feature of being 'flavor enhancers.' Think of it like salt, enhancing the taste of the food. All cultures use this. We get the flavor enhancement from tomato paste. The Japanese call this 'umami,' which means the fifth taste. All cultures have the fifth taste, umami. Japanese get it from soy and similar ingredients."

Expressing excitement about promoting the local delicacy "mastic artichoke" as a native of Urla, Serdaroğlu said they aimed to merge the high antioxidant content of mastic artichoke with the health sensitivities of the Japanese.

"Mastic aroma is very high. It is rich in antioxidants, and since it grows in mineral-rich soil, it is incredibly beneficial and vitaminrich. Mastic artichoke could catch the interest of the Japanese," Serdaroğlu stated.