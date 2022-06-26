Summer, the season of sun and warmth, seems to bring happiness as well. Not everyone can get the sea, sand and sun trilogy, can't take vacations and rest to their heart's content, but here's a list of fresh summer desserts and drinks for you that will make you feel like you are on a great summer holiday.

Here are ice-cold, refreshing recipes that you can prepare with ingredients that are mostly available at home.

Fresh summer desserts and drinks can make you feel like you are on a great summer holiday. (Shutterstock Photo)

Semolina pudding with lemon sauce

For base

1.5 packets of sweet oat biscuits

2 tablespoons of melted butter

For pudding

1-liter milk

7 tablespoons of semolina

10 tablespoons of sugar

1 zest of lemon

For lemon sauce

1 glass of water

1 glass of lemon juice

1 egg yolk

2 zests of lemon

3 teaspoons of starch

Instructions

First, pass the biscuits through the rondo and mix them with butter and press them into a bowl to form a base.

Mix all the ingredients for the pudding and cook it until it thickens after boiling. Pour the cooked pudding on the base and leave it to cool.

For the sauce, mix all the ingredients and pour it over the pudding when it boils and thickens.

Refrigerate until completely cooled and serve with garnish.

Our ice-cold dessert with the taste of lemon cheesecake is ready!

An apple drink with menthol alongside plenty of ice can be incredibly refreshing on a hot summer day. (Shutterstock Photo)

Apple drink with menthol

Ingredients

1 glass of apple juice

1 bottle of mineral water

1 peel of lemon

1 tablespoon of sugar

4 menthol candies

Mint leaves

Ice

Instructions

Crush the lemon peel pieces, menthol candies, mint and sugar together until the flavors mix, put them in a mixing bowl and pour the apple juice over it and mix.

Put plenty of ice in the glasses and filter it and add the apple juice, add the mineral water at the end and serve with a mint leaf on top.

Watermelons are not just good for eating but also making beverages, especially with strawberry. (Shutterstock Photo)

Watermelon, strawberry beverage

Instructions

Half a watermelon

1 cup of strawberries

1 juice of a lemon

2 tablespoons of honey

1 bottle of mineral water

Mint leaves

Ice

Instructions

Filter the watermelon, mint leaves, lemon juice, honey and strawberry after putting them through a blender, add ice and mineral water and mix, and that's all. If you wish, you can clean the inside of the watermelon rind completely and use it as a serving bowl.

And your ice cold drink is ready.

Yogurt with oats and fruit provides a great flavor. (Shutterstock Photo)

Yogurt with oat, fruit

Ingredients

4 tablespoons of filtered yogurt

2 tablespoons of honey

1 zest of lemon

1 bowl of mixed red fruit

1 bowl of oats

1 bowl of nut mix, almond, hazelnut or walnut

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

Lightly fry the oats, cinnamon and nuts in a pan over medium heat.

Mix the filtered yogurt, honey and lemon peels, first crush the fruits into the bowls or glasses you will serve, add the yogurt on top and add the granola you have prepared on top, that's all! It has a great flavor.

Pineapple ice tea may be just what you need on a summer day. (Shutterstock Photo)

Pineapple ice tea

Ingredients

2 liters of water

1/4 freshly chopped pineapples

4 tea bags

1 cup of granulated sugar

1 juice of a lemon

1 stick of cinnamon

Mint leaves to decorate

Instructions

Boil one liter of water and brew the tea bags. Boil all the remaining ingredients in one liter of water for 10 to 15 minutes. Filter it all into a pitcher and chill in the refrigerator, garnish with mint leaves and pineapple chunks when serving.

You can also adjust the amount of sugar according to your taste.

Strawberry smoothie is easy to make and great to enjoy. (Shutterstock Photo)

Strawberry smoothie

Ingredients

400 milliliters of almond milk

1 cup of strawberries

2 tablespoons of honey

2 scoops of red fruit ice cream

5 or 6 pieces of ice

Instructions

Blend all the ingredients in the blender and distribute them into the glasses, and you can decorate them with strawberry slices.

Sugar-free crumble served with a scoop of ice cream makes for a great summer dessert. (Shutterstock Photo)

Sugar-free crumble

Ingredients

For dough

100 grams of oatmeal

250 grams of flour

200 grams of cold butter

1 cup of crushed almonds

For fruity part

Half a kilo of peaches, chopped

3 tablespoons of honey

Instructions

Mix the fruit and honey and put them in a baking dish. Mix the dough ingredients in the food processor until granular – we are preparing a crumb dough mixture for the crumble, if you mix for a long time, you will get a whole dough, so mixing it for a short time will be enough – and randomly place the pieces on the fruits. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit) for 25 to 30 minutes until it becomes golden brown. While serving, you can serve it with a scoop of ice cream, either warm or cold.

Coffee is not always best served hot but also can be great served cold with ice cream on hot days. (Shutterstock Photo)

Cold coffee with ice cream

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of granulated coffee

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

2 glasses of cold milk

Half a tea glass of hot water

2 tablespoons of honey or sugar

3 or 4 pieces of ice

Instructions

First, mix the coffee and sugar in hot water until it dissolves. Blend it with all the other ingredients and pour it into glasses, you can decorate it with chocolate chips or cream if you prefer.