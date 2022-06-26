Summer, the season of sun and warmth, seems to bring happiness as well. Not everyone can get the sea, sand and sun trilogy, can't take vacations and rest to their heart's content, but here's a list of fresh summer desserts and drinks for you that will make you feel like you are on a great summer holiday.
Here are ice-cold, refreshing recipes that you can prepare with ingredients that are mostly available at home.
For base
For pudding
For lemon sauce
Instructions
First, pass the biscuits through the rondo and mix them with butter and press them into a bowl to form a base.
Mix all the ingredients for the pudding and cook it until it thickens after boiling. Pour the cooked pudding on the base and leave it to cool.
For the sauce, mix all the ingredients and pour it over the pudding when it boils and thickens.
Refrigerate until completely cooled and serve with garnish.
Our ice-cold dessert with the taste of lemon cheesecake is ready!
Ingredients
Instructions
Crush the lemon peel pieces, menthol candies, mint and sugar together until the flavors mix, put them in a mixing bowl and pour the apple juice over it and mix.
Put plenty of ice in the glasses and filter it and add the apple juice, add the mineral water at the end and serve with a mint leaf on top.
Instructions
Instructions
Filter the watermelon, mint leaves, lemon juice, honey and strawberry after putting them through a blender, add ice and mineral water and mix, and that's all. If you wish, you can clean the inside of the watermelon rind completely and use it as a serving bowl.
And your ice cold drink is ready.
Ingredients
Instructions
Lightly fry the oats, cinnamon and nuts in a pan over medium heat.
Mix the filtered yogurt, honey and lemon peels, first crush the fruits into the bowls or glasses you will serve, add the yogurt on top and add the granola you have prepared on top, that's all! It has a great flavor.
Ingredients
Instructions
Boil one liter of water and brew the tea bags. Boil all the remaining ingredients in one liter of water for 10 to 15 minutes. Filter it all into a pitcher and chill in the refrigerator, garnish with mint leaves and pineapple chunks when serving.
You can also adjust the amount of sugar according to your taste.
Ingredients
Instructions
Blend all the ingredients in the blender and distribute them into the glasses, and you can decorate them with strawberry slices.
Ingredients
For dough
For fruity part
Instructions
Mix the fruit and honey and put them in a baking dish. Mix the dough ingredients in the food processor until granular – we are preparing a crumb dough mixture for the crumble, if you mix for a long time, you will get a whole dough, so mixing it for a short time will be enough – and randomly place the pieces on the fruits. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit) for 25 to 30 minutes until it becomes golden brown. While serving, you can serve it with a scoop of ice cream, either warm or cold.
Ingredients
Instructions
First, mix the coffee and sugar in hot water until it dissolves. Blend it with all the other ingredients and pour it into glasses, you can decorate it with chocolate chips or cream if you prefer.
