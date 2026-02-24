During Ramadan, kitchens everywhere face the same question: “What should I make for iftar tonight?” Some nights call for simple dishes, while others invite a little extra effort. In Kayseri, central Türkiye, one traditional option that has inspired families for generations is "tepsi mantısı" (tray mantı), delicate dumplings arranged like flowers and baked in a tray.

Tray mantı carries centuries of history, tracing back from the Seljuk to the Ottoman palace kitchens. Traditionally, women would gather during weddings, holidays, or when hosting guests to prepare the dish together. The process is a labor of love: dough is rolled, cut, filled with seasoned meat, folded, and carefully arranged on a tray before baking.

Tray mantı is served with yogurt, Kayseri, central Türkiye, June 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

The dish is especially popular during Ramadan, when iftar tables feature it as a centerpiece. In Kayseri, restaurants often serve tray mantı in single-serving trays, making it both a communal and personal experience. Chef Gülay Boyraz describes it as a “social tradition where conversation and solidarity are kneaded into the dough,” a dish that carries both culture and flavor.

Tray-baked mantı recipe (Serves 5-6)

Dough ingredients

3.5 cups flour

1 egg

3/4 cup lukewarm water

1 tsp salt

Filling ingredients

350 g lean ground beef

1 onion, finely chopped

Ingredients for tray mantı, including dough and meat filling, are laid out on a table, Kayseri, central Türkiye, June 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

1 tsp black pepper

Salt to taste

Sauce and toppings

Butter

Tomato paste

3 cups water

250 g yogurt

1 garlic clove

Salt

Sauce is being poured over tray mantı, Kayseri, central Türkiye, June 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

Preparation

Mix the finely chopped onion into the ground beef. Add salt, black pepper and optional red pepper flakes.

In a bowl, combine flour, egg, water, and salt. Gradually knead until a firm dough forms.

Roll out the dough and cut it into squares. Place a portion of the meat filling in the center of each square and fold the edges over. Arrange the pieces in a buttered tray.

The dumplings for tray mantı are arranged on a tray before baking, Kayseri, central Türkiye, June 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

Bake the tray in a preheated oven for about 15 minutes.

In a pan, melt butter and sauté tomato paste. Add 4 cups of water and stir until it boils. Pour the sauce over the baked mantı.

Top with garlic yogurt, then sprinkle with dried mint and red pepper flakes before serving.