The Pakistani Embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday held a Mango Festival, during which guests had the chance to taste Pakistan's world-famous mangoes as well as several local dishes.

The Mango Festival is part of a series of activities and events being organized to commemorate 75 years of Pakistan’s independence – Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee.

Welcoming the guests, Pakistan's ambassador to Turkey, Syrus Sajjad Qazi, stated that the mango – known as the "king of fruits" – is an integral part of Pakistan’s history and rich culture, as it is being cultivated on its lands since ancient times. The ambassador reiterated that Pakistan is the sixth-largest producer and the fourth-largest exporter of mangoes in the world. There are over 200 varieties of high-quality mangoes – including the Sindhri, Anwar Ratol, Langra, Maldah, Dusehri, Fajri and others.

A spread of food at the Mango Festival in Ankara, Turkey, July 4, 2022. (Courtesy of the embassy)

At the festival, freshly cut Chaunsa, the most popular mango variety, and a wide range of mango delicacies such as ice cream, milkshakes, lassi, salads, pickles and desserts made of mangoes that arrived fresh from Pakistan were served to the guests. The sweetness of the mango delicacies was complemented by savory dishes, including biryani made of high-quality Pakistani basmati rice and select Pakistani cuisine.

The event was attended by a large number of Turkish dignitaries, members of the diplomatic corps, the Pakistani community and members of the press, serving to further strengthen the close cultural and bilateral ties between Turkey and Pakistan.