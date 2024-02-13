Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love, and what better way to do so than with a special dinner at home? While some may opt for crowded restaurants, I believe there's something truly intimate about preparing a delicious meal together in the comfort of your own kitchen. If you're like that and prefer a cozy night in, let's explore a delightful recipe that's sure to impress your Valentine: crispy salmon with dill sauce.

This recipe strikes the perfect balance between being special and not overly complicated. After all, spending hours in the kitchen on Valentine's Day isn't exactly romantic, especially when it comes to a mountain of dishes to tackle afterward. With this dish, you'll create a restaurant-worthy meal without the fuss, here are the ingredients:

For the dill sauce:

½ cup sour cream (or plain Greek yogurt)

3 to 4 teaspoons whole milk

Juice and finely grated lemon zest from ½ lemon

1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon finely minced garlic or garlic powder

¼ teaspoon sugar

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper (to taste)

1 ½ teaspoons minced fresh dill (do not use dried dill here)

For the salmon:

2 (6 to 8-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

One of the highlights of this recipe is the crispy skin on the salmon, which adds a delightful texture to each bite. Paired with a cool and creamy dill sauce, this dish is a match made in culinary heaven. To complete your meal, consider serving it with simple sides like roasted cauliflower, a green lettuce salad, roasted asparagus and couscous.

Setting the scene for your intimate dinner is just as important as the meal itself. Take a moment to set a lovely table with cloth napkins, pretty glassware and your "good" plates. A bouquet, such as colorful tulips, can add a touch of romance to the atmosphere.

If you're celebrating Valentine's Day with your children or prefer a more inclusive gathering, don't hesitate to double the recipe to accommodate everyone. After all, love and food are meant to be shared.

Now, let's talk about the star of the show: the dill sauce. While the recipe makes more than you'll need for the salmon, it doubles as a delicious dip for carrots, celery or cooked shellfish. If you're feeling adventurous, consider experimenting with other sauces like creamy cilantro, horseradish, remoulade or tartar sauce to complement your salmon.

When selecting your salmon, ensure that it has its skin intact and looks fresh. The skin should be silver and shiny without any discoloration or tears, and the fish should feel firm and fresh.

Cooking the salmon to perfection is key to achieving a restaurant-quality dish. Remember the basic guideline of 10 minutes per inch of thickness, but don't be afraid to adjust based on your preferences. Aim for a medium-rare salmon with a slightly translucent center, or cook it to your desired level of doneness.

In just a few simple steps, you'll create a memorable Valentine's Day dinner that's sure to impress your loved one. So why not skip the crowded restaurants this year and treat your Valentine to a romantic evening at home?