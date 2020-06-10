Summertime is incomplete without all sorts of colorful fruits and using them for cakes and desserts is a no-brainer if you ask me. One of my favorite fruits are cherries, and one of the best ways to use them is in cakes. When you bite into a slice of this cherry cake and the red fruit just explodes in your mouth with its juicy flavor, you'll know what I mean – it is just heavenly!

Cut your cherry cake into squares for easier storage. (iStock Photo)

Ingredients

3 eggs

150 grams butter

150 grams sugar

1 packet of vanilla sugar (10 grams)

200 grams flour (1 2/3 cup)

1 packet of baking powder (10 grams)

200 grams heavy cream

At least 200 grams sour cherries

Instructions

Add the butter, sugar, vanilla sugar and a pinch of salt into a bowl and mix them until you get a really creamy mixture. This might take a few minutes. Then add the eggs one at a time. To prevent it from curdling, you have to wait for each egg to be incorporated completely and then proceed to the next one. When all the eggs are mixed in, you can pour in the heavy cream. Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, mix the flour with the baking powder and slowly add that into the eggy mixture.

When everything is fully incorporated, you should have a smooth dough that you can pour onto a big baking pan, preferably prepared beforehand. The dough should be really thin, barely 2 centimeters or about 1 inch.

Scatter the cherries over the dough, though there’s no need to push them right into the dough. As the dough rises it will cover them up and this way they won’t sink all the way to the bottom. If you think that 200 grams of sour cherries are not enough, feel free to add more, but do not oversaturate the dough with cherries. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius, or 355 degrees Fahrenheit, until the dough turns a shade of golden brown. This will take roughly 20 minutes but make sure to keep an eye on the cake. If your oven tends to burn cakes easily, you might want to turn the heat down a bit.

Once cooked through, serve by sifting some powdered sugar over the slices.

Adding some almond slivers on the top of your cherry cake will add just the right amount of extra flavor. (iStock Photo)

Tips

Before putting the cake in to bake, you can sprinkle some sliced almonds on top. Cherries and almonds go together perfectly. You could try to add a different kind of nut if you don't like almonds or are allergic but with their mild flavor, almonds seem to work the best.