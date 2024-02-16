Korean researchers have introduced an innovative hybrid: beef-infused rice, marking a significant advancement in the realms of cultured meat and staple foods. By enveloping rice grains with animal cells and cultivating them in laboratory environments, this "nutritious and flavorful" breakthrough not only enhances protein and fat content but also holds promise as a sustainable and cost-effective protein alternative.

Published in the journal Matter on Wednesday, the study describes rice as having a lower carbon footprint and less resource-intensive than traditional beef production.

"For every 100 grams (0.2 pounds) of protein produced, hybrid rice releases less than 6.27 kilograms (15 pounds) of CO2, while beef releases 49.89 kilograms,” said lead researcher Sohyeon Park. It translates to a significant environmental benefit.

Cost-wise, scientists predict commercialized hybrid rice could cost $2.23 per kilogram, compared to the current $14.88 for beef.

Park envisions diverse applications, from "famine relief and military rations to even space food.”

But the research is still in its early stages. Additional studies are needed to assess taste, scalability and consumer acceptance before beef-infused rice becomes a reality on our plates.

The innovative concept offers a promising glimpse into the future of sustainable and accessible protein sources.