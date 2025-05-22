Sayed Azam-Ali, a member of the United Nations High-Level Experts Panel on Food Security and Nutrition and Chief Executive Officer at Crops for the Future, recently shared his insights on the urgent need for a diverse global food system, one that moves beyond the dominance of crops such as wheat, rice, corn and soy. According to Azam-Ali, it is critical to reintroduce highly nutritious "forgotten foods" into the global food chain to enhance food security and combat the negative effects of climate change.

Global food security crisis

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), approximately 821 million people worldwide suffer from malnutrition. Among them, 151 million children under the age of 5 are experiencing developmental delays. Additionally, 613 million women and girls aged 15 to 49 are affected by iron deficiency. These figures highlight the severe food insecurity faced by billions around the globe.

The growing global population and the escalating climate crisis are making access to food increasingly difficult. Grain prices are expected to rise by 1% to 29% by 2050. In the absence of climate change, 183 million more people could face hunger.

One potential solution to this crisis is the reintroduction of forgotten foods – nutritious, often culturally significant crops that have been overshadowed by the global monopolization of the food system by wheat, rice, corn and soybeans.

Forgotten foods

The term "forgotten foods" refers to thousands of highly nutritious crops that were once integral to local diets but have been sidelined due to the global dominance of wheat, rice, corn and soybeans. These foods not only offer rich nutritional value but are also more resilient to climate change, making them a promising solution to food insecurity.

Some of the most well-known forgotten foods making a comeback include quinoa and chia seeds. However, many other crops from different regions of the world are gaining attention, such as kernza and taro from North America; amaranth, tepary beans, chaya, oca, ulluca, yacon and gran chaco wild fruits from Latin America; fonio, bambara, spider plant, lablab beans, baobab, yam bean, cowpea and teff from Africa; and moringa, buckwheat, finger millet, small millet and swamp taro from Asia.

These foods, though not widely cultivated in modern agriculture, offer a wealth of benefits for both nutrition and resilience. Various scientists and organizations worldwide are working to bring these foods back into focus, promoting them as a crucial part of the solution to food insecurity.

Impact of 'Green Revolution'

The decline in food diversity can be traced back to the 1960s and the onset of the Green Revolution. This period ushered in the widespread adoption of high-yielding varieties of wheat, rice, corn, and soy, which were better suited to mechanized farming and chemical inputs. These four crops, which require less response to fertilizers, irrigation and new machinery, soon dominated global agriculture. While these grains provide a sense of fullness due to their carbohydrate content, they lack the nutritional value needed for a balanced diet.

The reduction in food diversity has made the global food system vulnerable, especially with the added pressures of climate change. "We know that these four crops will face challenges such as temperature extremes and drought. Can we really feed 10 billion people on a hotter planet with just these four crops?" Azam-Ali asks.

Reviving forgotten foods

Azam-Ali emphasizes the importance of revisiting ancient recipes and culinary traditions, incorporating these foods. By rediscovering their potential, farmers can start growing them again, while consumers can begin including them in their diets. Azam-Ali's organization, Crops for the Future, has created a database called Cropbase, which includes information on over 2,700 crops that are suitable for different local climates. This database is a valuable resource for reviving these crops and adapting them to modern agricultural practices.

Furthermore, seeds of many forgotten foods are stored in seed banks around the world, awaiting the chance to be cultivated once again. "Our task is to turn these seeds into food," Azam-Ali asserts.

Vulnerability

Azam-Ali also points to the fragility of a global food system that is so heavily reliant on just a few crops. This monoculture approach not only introduces significant logistical challenges but also makes the system more vulnerable to global crises. For example, when the Russia-Ukraine war halted grain exports, it severely disrupted global food supplies. Similarly, ongoing conflicts, such as the tensions between India and Pakistan, have the potential to create widespread food insecurity.

One such vulnerability became apparent when a ship became stuck in the Suez Canal for just six days, bringing global trade to a standstill. These incidents underline how susceptible the global food system is to disruptions, emphasizing the urgent need for a more diverse and resilient approach to food production.