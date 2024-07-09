Singapore has reportedly approved 16 insect species, including grasshoppers, cicadas and superworms, for consumption as food.

According to Channel News Asia, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced that these 16 insect species have been approved for human consumption.

Restaurants in the country will now have the option to include these 16 insect species on their menus.

Consultations regarding the consumption of insects began in October 2022.

The SFA emphasized that those looking to import these insects for human or livestock consumption must meet necessary requirements and any species beyond the approved 16 will undergo evaluation to determine their safety for consumption.

Companies selling packaged food containing insects will need to label their products to enable consumers to make informed decisions about purchasing.

In October 2022, the SFA initiated public consultations about allowing the consumption of these 16 insect species.

In April 2023, the SFA announced that it would greenlight the consumption of these species in the second half of 2023, a timeline later adjusted to the first half of 2024.