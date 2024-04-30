A recent study conducted by a prominent bank in Türkiye has shed light on the nation's eating habits, revealing intriguing insights into consumer preferences and spending patterns within the food and beverage sector.

According to the findings, which emphasized the significance of dietary choices, the majority of credit card expenditures were directed toward döner (Turkish-style kebab) and köfte (meatball) restaurants. This revelation underscores the enduring popularity of these beloved culinary delights among Turkish consumers.

The research, conducted to analyze Türkiye's dining landscape in 2023, highlighted a consistent trend of using credit cards for dining out, with döner and köfte eateries ranking as the top choices for expenditure throughout the year. Following closely behind were kebabs, pide (Turkish flatbread) and burger establishments.

Döner also came to the world's agenda when 60 kilograms (133 pounds) of döner kebab was transported from Berlin to cater to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during his visit to Türkiye.

One notable deviation from the norm was observed in Tekirdağ, where the preference leaned toward döner over köfte, defying the broader national trend. Similarly, other cities such as Çanakkale, Izmir, Antalya and several others across the seven regions of Türkiye demonstrated a penchant for döner establishments, albeit with variations in regional preferences.

Interestingly, residents of the Marmara region, excluding Tekirdağ and Çanakkale, exhibited a distinct inclination toward köfte, setting them apart from the broader trend favoring döner. Meanwhile, Tunceli stood out for its preference for kebab, while cities like Bolu, Afyonkarahisar and Zonguldak showed a strong affinity for pide.

In terms of home delivery, Edirne and Izmir emerged as the leading cities, with the highest proportion of orders placed using credit cards. Istanbul secured the third position in this regard, followed by Kırklareli, Çanakkale and Tekirdağ, emphasizing the growing popularity of convenient dining options among urban dwellers.