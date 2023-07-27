Tomatoes and courgettes are classic summer vegetables that lend themselves to a wide range of creative recipes, making it easy to prepare delicious dishes and showcase your culinary prowess like a celebrity chef.

I was thrilled at the first sight of the yellow courgettes and their wonderful taste. The marvelous, vibrant color and nutty, fruity taste make them a great ingredient for summer dishes. Marinaded and grilled, they are a culinary highlight.

I chose spaghettini for this dish because their delicate feel matches spicy and ragout-like sauces. "Long live summer," or as the Italians say: "Viva l'estate!"

Ingredients for two servings

For the sauce: 1 medium onion, two cloves of garlic, six small vine tomatoes, 150 g green courgettes, 150 g yellow courgettes, 8 tbsps olive oil, one good tsp of thyme, 1 tsp oregano, 1 cm dried chili (depending on how hot you want it), two good handfuls of fresh basil leaves, salt and freshly ground black pepper.

- 200 to 240 g spaghettini

- Some grated hard cheese

Preparation

Dice the onion and garlic cloves.

Cut the tomatoes and courgettes (with peel) into large cubes.

Roughly chop the basil leaves.

Saute the diced onion and garlic in 8 tbsps of olive oil until shiny.

Add the tomato and pieces of courgette to the frying pan with the thyme, oregano and crumbled chili pieces and sauté well. Stir occasionally.

Add the chopped basil leaves and let the mixture simmer briefly. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook the spaghettini according to the instructions on the packet.

Arrange the pasta on dinner plates. Spread the sauce over it and top off with grated cheese.