Gastronomy platform TasteAtlas, considered a guide in the culinary world, has once again presented a very delicious list in 2026, as it does every year. The platform, which showcases the richness of Turkish cuisine to the world, has this time selected the “100 Best Turkish Dishes in the World.”
Here are the top 10 Turkish dishes according to TasteAtlas:
Bal kaymak, an essential part of breakfast in Türkiye, is a delicious dish made by combining honey with kaymak, a traditional dairy product made from water buffalo milk that is very similar to clotted cream.
Lentil soup is a very popular Turkish soup made with red lentils, chicken stock, onions and carrots.
Piliç Topkapı is a classic Turkish chicken dish rooted in Ottoman culinary traditions, named after Topkapı Palace in Istanbul.
Hünkar beğendi is a traditional dish consisting of a flavorful lamb stew served over a creamy puree of roasted eggplant.
This Turkish dessert is made with a smooth, green, paste-like filling known as pistachio paste. Its bright green color is completely natural and comes from early-harvest pistachios from Gaziantep.
Afyon sucuk is a type of dry, fermented and spiced meat originating from the Afyonkarahisar province of Türkiye.
Beyran soup is a traditional soup specific to Gaziantep and is often served for breakfast. It is made with lamb fat, rice and shredded lamb meat.
Antakya künefe is a traditional variation of künefe from the ancient city of Antakya. It is made by filling thin, shredded dough with unsalted cheese that melts into a creamy texture.
Oltu cağ kebab is a horizontally roasted lamb kebab associated with the Oltu district of Erzurum in northeastern Türkiye.
Fried calamari is a traditional dish usually served as an appetizer (meze). It is made by cutting cleaned squid into thick rings, soaking them in milk, coating them in a batter made of flour, baking powder and salt, and then deep-frying them in hot oil.