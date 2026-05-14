Gastronomy platform TasteAtlas, considered a guide in the culinary world, has once again presented a very delicious list in 2026, as it does every year. The platform, which showcases the richness of Turkish cuisine to the world, has this time selected the “100 Best Turkish Dishes in the World.”

Here are the top 10 Turkish dishes according to TasteAtlas:

Turkish honey and butter cream (bal kaymak). (Shutterstock Photo)

Honey and butter cream (bal kaymak)

Bal kaymak, an essential part of breakfast in Türkiye, is a delicious dish made by combining honey with kaymak, a traditional dairy product made from water buffalo milk that is very similar to clotted cream.

Turkish lentil soup served with lemon. (Shutterstock Photo)

Lentil Soup

Lentil soup is a very popular Turkish soup made with red lentils, chicken stock, onions and carrots.

Piliç Topkapı

Piliç Topkapı is a classic Turkish chicken dish rooted in Ottoman culinary traditions, named after Topkapı Palace in Istanbul.

The Turkish dish Hünkar Beğendi made with eggplant and meat. (Shutterstock Photo)

Hünkar beğendi

Hünkar beğendi is a traditional dish consisting of a flavorful lamb stew served over a creamy puree of roasted eggplant.

Phyllo pistachio rolls (fıstıklı sarma). (Shutterstock Photo)

Phyllo pistachio rolls (Fıstıklı sarma)

This Turkish dessert is made with a smooth, green, paste-like filling known as pistachio paste. Its bright green color is completely natural and comes from early-harvest pistachios from Gaziantep.

Sliced and whole Turkish sucuk. (Shutterstock Photo)

Afyon sucuk

Afyon sucuk is a type of dry, fermented and spiced meat originating from the Afyonkarahisar province of Türkiye.

Turkish Beyran soup with lamb meat, rice, chopped garlic and vinegar sauce. (Shutterstock Photo)

Beyran Soup

Beyran soup is a traditional soup specific to Gaziantep and is often served for breakfast. It is made with lamb fat, rice and shredded lamb meat.

The traditional Turkish dessert künefe. (Shutterstock Photo)

Antakya Künefe

Antakya künefe is a traditional variation of künefe from the ancient city of Antakya. It is made by filling thin, shredded dough with unsalted cheese that melts into a creamy texture.

Traditional Oltu cag kebab. (Shutterstock Photo)

Cağ kebab

Oltu cağ kebab is a horizontally roasted lamb kebab associated with the Oltu district of Erzurum in northeastern Türkiye.

Crispy fried calamari. (Shutterstock Photo)

Fried calamari

Fried calamari is a traditional dish usually served as an appetizer (meze). It is made by cutting cleaned squid into thick rings, soaking them in milk, coating them in a batter made of flour, baking powder and salt, and then deep-frying them in hot oil.