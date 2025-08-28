In Türkiye's Bursa, a city renowned for its rich culinary traditions, a local business has been preserving a unique Ottoman-era dessert for the past 30 years. Inspired by the flavors of the imperial palace, this delicacy – made from honey, clotted cream (kaymak) and seasonal fruits – continues to attract both local and international visitors.

Historically, honey held a special place in the Ottoman kitchen, symbolizing sweetness and used not only for its flavor but also for its healing properties. It was a fundamental ingredient in various dishes, including halva, sherbets, jams and dried fruits. On royal tables, honey-drenched fruit platters took center stage. Figs, dates and apricots were commonly served either dipped in honey or cooked with it, while sliced melon or watermelon was topped with kaymak and drizzled with honey for a luxurious treat. Among the general public, combinations like grapes with honey and cream were also popular.

Although sugar cane became more common in Ottoman cuisine after 1517 – gradually replacing honey and molasses – the tradition of honey-based sweets has endured, especially in Bursa.

One local dessert shop has stayed true to this heritage by offering a dish called "ballı-kaymaklı meyve" – a mix of honey, clotted cream and fruits. The recipe was passed down through generations, and today it is prepared with fresh, local and seasonal produce.

Keeping tradition alive

Ilhan Şahin, 50, the owner of the business, explained that the dessert was originally inspired by his grandfather, who followed the Ottoman tradition. “I’m from Bursa, and we’re continuing a tradition left to us by our grandfathers. We’ve been making this dessert for 30 years,” he said.

In summer, they use fruits like bananas, strawberries, figs, peaches, grape and plums. In the winter months, the selection shifts to oranges, mandarins and dates. “Kaymak and honey are the essential ingredients – they never change,” Şahin noted.

Şahin emphasized that the dessert has become a favorite among regulars and first-time visitors alike. “We receive great feedback from our customers. Some even call us in the evening asking us to stay open a bit longer just so they can enjoy it,” he said. “People come in all seasons to try this dessert.”

He also highlighted their commitment to authenticity and quality: “We’ve tried to stay true to the original concept from Ottoman cuisine. The response has been fantastic. Our fruits are fresh and sourced either from our own gardens or local farms.”