With the rise of global culinary trends and food tourism, Turkish restaurants and cafes have found wider audiences in India. This trend has led to fine dining establishments and casual eateries in Kashmir incorporating Turkish specialties into their menus, alongside fusion dishes that blend Turkish and Indian flavors. Among them is The Terrace, a newly launched Turkish rooftop restaurant in the plush area of Srinagar that transports guests straight to the streets of Istanbul. As the first of its kind in the region, it offers authentic Turkish cuisine crafted from 150-year-old recipes, prepared by Gokhan Eser Kesen, an experienced Turkish chef and eighth-generation Ottoman culinary master.

Diverse menu

The menu at The Terrace features a variety of Kashmiri, Middle Eastern and Turkish delicacies. Main courses include Adana, döner and juje kebabs, which bear a resemblance to Kashmiri seekh kebabs. Guests can also enjoy Turkish platters and mezzes paired with special dips or hummus. For dessert, options like güllaç, künefe and baklava – a beloved Turkish pastry in India – are available.

The Turkish dessert kadayıf served at The Terrace, Kashmir, India, Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo by Ambreen Yousuf)

The beverage selection is extensive, with Turkish tea, or "çay," served in small tulip-shaped glasses, being particularly popular among locals. Suhail Gul, the marketing manager at The Terrace, noted that “around 70% of the restaurant’s revenue comes from Turkish cuisine.” The unique texture and aroma of Turkish dishes complement the bold flavors of Indian cuisine, making them favorites among patrons. Notably, both Kashmiri and Turkish cuisines emphasize slow-cooked mutton dishes served with rice or various breads, enhancing their connection.

Inviting atmosphere

The atmosphere at The Terrace is cool and calming, characterized by soft pink and white hues that exude sophistication. A separate blue-themed room is perfect for both professional and intimate dining, featuring walls adorned with exquisite papier-mache artwork. The outdoor dining space wraps around three sides of the restaurant, beautifully blending with the scenic beauty of Kashmir. The modern decor is both aesthetic and comfortable, catering to all types of dining experiences, especially large gatherings. A dedicated corner for live music and performances is planned, promising to create an immersive atmosphere in the future.

A blue-themed room with paper-mache artwork featuring classic Turkish motifs at The Terrace, Kashmir, India, Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo by Ambreen Yousuf)

The owner of The Terrace expressed a deep admiration for Turkic art and culture, viewing the restaurant as an opportunity to revive Turkish influences in Kashmir. The region shares much in common with Türkiye, and Kashmiris appreciate Turkish cuisine while being inspired by Ottoman Islamic traditions, history, literature, Sufism, art and culture. These cultural similarities have encouraged entrepreneurs to adopt artistic approaches that preserve their rich legacy while fostering a self-sustaining economy.

A night view of The Terrace, Kashmir, India, Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo by Ambreen Yousuf)

Growing popularity

As Turkish restaurants and cafes continue to proliferate in major cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi – and now in Srinagar – the popularity of Turkish cuisine is on the rise. Social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, where food bloggers and influencers share captivating images and reviews, have significantly boosted the visibility and appeal of these establishments. Additionally, cultural events, food festivals and TV channels featuring Turkish chefs play a crucial role in promoting authentic Turkish cooking.