Prepare for a sugar-coated showdown as a thrilling survey conducted in Greece and Türkiye leaves both nations craving victory in the great baklava debate.

The survey, conducted in Greece and Türkiye between June 14 and 16 with the participation of over 1,800 people, revealed that over 95% of Turks claim baklava as their own dish.

Meanwhile, over two-thirds of the Greeks polled argued that baklava is theirs and one-third acknowledged that it is a Turkish delicacy.

The survey also showed that the preference for filling also differs between the neighboring countries. Nearly 57% of Greeks like it with walnuts, while over 56% of Turks prefer baklava with pistachios.

In 2013, baklava from Türkiye's Gaziantep province became the first Turkish product to be registered in the protected designations of origins and protected geographical indications list established by the European Commission to promote and protect the names of quality agricultural products.