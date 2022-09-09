Instead of large pizzas, which are easily available, try something different with the mini variety.

These mini pizzas are the perfect street food and pre-dinner snack. Each one is unique, made by hand and a pleasure just to look at – not to mention eat.

The beauty of the mini pizza is that while you’re getting dinner ready, your guests can always make requests: ”More chili!” or “Leave mine in the oven a little longer!”

Here are three must-try mini pizzas that walk the thin line between dinner party food and child-friendly snacks.

For the entire dough:

- 100 grams flour (spelt, if possible)

- 1 pinch of salt

- 5 grams fresh yeast

- 60 milliliters lukewarm water

Hot pepper variation:

- 1 heaped tablespoon sour cream

- 2 teaspoon chopped thyme

- Salt and pepper

- 1 teaspoon olive oil

- 30 grams red pepper

- 1 small piece of fresh red pepperoni

- Approximately 25 grams cheese

- A few dark olives

Yellow courgette and garlic variation:

- 1 heaped tablespoon sour cream

- 2 teaspoons chopped rosemary

- Salt and pepper

- 3 slices yellow courgette

- 1 large clove of garlic

- Some cheese to grate

Mushrooms with peas variation:

- 2 teaspoons oil

- 4 basil leaves

- Salt and pepper

- 1 brown mushroom

- A few peas

- Hot paprika powder

Preparation

1. For the dough, put the flour and salt in a bowl and mix well.

2. Make a small dent in the middle. Put the crumbled fresh yeast into the hollow and pour a little lukewarm water over it. Mix the water and yeast lightly.

3. Fold some flour into the cavity so that the yeast and water are covered. Let this mixture rise for about 3 minutes. Then mix together a little with a spoon.

4. Then mix the mixture gently by hand, adding some of the lukewarm water every now and then. Knead the dough into a ball. If the dough is too dry, add a few more drops of water. If it is too wet, add a little more flour. And in any case, then knead it a little and shape it into a dumpling.

5. Preheat the oven to 230 degrees Fahrenheit (110 degrees Celsius). Go by your experience. Every oven is different.

6. Put some baking paper on a wire rack.

7. Divide the dough into three parts and shape into balls.

8. Stretch out the dough balls on a well-floured surface into small pizzas (approx. 13 to 14 centimeters in diameter) and place them on the wire rack with the baking paper.

9. For the hot pepper pizza, spread the sour cream on the pizza base. Season with thyme, salt and pepper. Add olive oil and spread everything around. Top with pepper strips, pepperoni rings, feta cubes and olives. Sprinkle some more thyme. Season with pepper and salt.

10. For the pizza with yellow courgette and garlic, spread sour cream on the base. Sprinkle rosemary and season with salt and pepper. Add some olive oil and spread everything around.

Top with courgette slices, garlic pieces and optionally a date tomato. Then sprinkle rosemary and season with pepper and salt. Grate some cheese on top.

11. For the mushrooms with peas variety, brush the pizza base with olive oil. Roughly chop the basil leaves and place on the base. Season with salt and pepper. Place four mushroom slices and a few peas on top. Sprinkle oregano and a pinch of hot rose paprika on top. Drizzle some oil over the top.

12. Place the mini pizzas in the oven for about 10 to 12 minutes – medium heat – until they are nice and crispy.