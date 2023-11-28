The Turkish chef team took the first-place trophy at the World Chefs Cup at the World Halal Summit and Halal Expo held between Nov. 23 – 25 at the Istanbul Exhibition Center.

Nearly 1000 chefs from 41 countries participated and witnessed intense competition across 20 diverse categories. Türkiye's emergence as the champion not only highlighted its chefs' remarkable skills, but also marked a significant achievement in the nation's rich culinary heritage.

The team from RF Tatarstan, who won awards in all the categories they entered, embraced the 1.5-meter tall, 20-kilogram Class Trophy with honor.

The World Chefs Championship opens wide doors to introduce Türkiye's rich culinary heritage and history to the world.

This championship, held since 2018, leverages the strength of the Halal Expo, creating a significant opportunity for international networking.