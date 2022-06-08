The Turkish Embassy in Prague is organizing the second year of the "Turkish Festival" in the Czech Republic, aiming to introduce Turkish culture and gastronomy to Czech citizens.

Turkish food is the central motif of this year's celebrations, which start on Saturday in Beroun, a town in the Central Bohemian Region of the Czech Republic, with a prestigious golf tournament. Turkey's ambassador to Prague, Egemen Bağış, told CNN Prima NEWS that the events would take place throughout the country.

Goulash, Turkish coffee or a typical döner kebab – these are just some of the elements of Turkish gastronomy that have always taken root in the Czech Republic. The annual festival organized by the Turkish Embassy in Prague wants to point out the centuries-old interconnectedness of Turkish and Czech culture. While Turkish coffee was the theme of the festival last year, this year the organizers are focusing on Turkish gastronomy.

"It will be a friendly sporting event. The goal is to promote Turkey. We will have a lot of Turkish food there. Czech and Turkish businesspeople, artists and politicians were invited to the golf tournament," Egemen Bağış added.