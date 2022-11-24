Türkiye's Maraş ice cream with its legendary flavor has become the favorite treat for the 2022 World Cup events.

A Turkish ice cream vendor in Qatar’s capital Doha, where World Cup fans from around the world have gathered, has used the event to introduce the traditional dessert.

Long lines have formed in front of Harun Ardağ’s ice cream stand in Doha's commercial center to try Maraş ice cream, an authentic Turkish treat made from goat’s milk.

Maraş ice cream is considered the origin of Turkish ice cream as it sets itself apart from the other varieties. Its resistance to melting, chewy texture and special ingredients such as mastic resin and salep – a type of flour made from the root of the early purple orchid – makes its taste unique.

Its sturdy makeup even lends it well to be eaten with a knife and fork.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ardağ said: "Although Türkiye did not participate in the World Cup, we participated. We represent Türkiye with its ice cream and we introduce Maraş ice cream to the world with its taste and show.”

Turkish ice cream sellers are famous for their acrobatic tricks, including flipping cones, while serving tasty treats.

Noting that the fans who came to Qatar for the World Cup, especially South Americans, have a great interest in ice cream, he said that "fans from Brazil, Argentina and Chile enjoy the show during the sale and have a lot of fun.”