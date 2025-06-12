Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı announced that Turkish Afyon sausage (known as sucuk – made with ground meat, usually beef or lamb, with a high fat content and added spices) has been granted geographical indication registration by the European Union.

Sharing the exciting news on his social media account, Yumaklı noted that Afyon sausage is the 35th Turkish product to receive this prestigious recognition from the EU. He expressed pride in the achievement, saying: “Another delicious signature from Afyonkarahisar to the EU. Following Afyon pastrami, Afyon sausage has now become another one of our products registered with the EU geographical indication. We thank our producers and everyone involved in this achievement, and we share this pride together.”

Geographical indication registration is a form of intellectual property protection that recognizes and preserves the unique qualities and reputation of products linked to their specific regions.

Türkiye boasts a rich tradition of regional products that have received EU geographical indication status. These include famous specialties such as Gaziantep baklava, Aydın figs, Malatya apricots and Aydın chestnuts. Olive oils from Milas, Edremit and Aydın memecik varieties, along with cheeses like Bayramiç white cheese, Ezine cheese and Erzincan tulum cheese, have also been registered. Other notable products encompass Taşköprü garlic, Giresun tombul hazelnuts, Antakya künefe dessert, Suruç pomegranate and many others, showcasing the diverse culinary heritage of Türkiye.