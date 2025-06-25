Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), announced that Gaziantep pistachio paste has become the 36th Turkish product to be granted geographical indication registration by the European Union.

In a post on his social media account, Hisarcıklıoğlu shared the details about the development, highlighting the significance of the recognition.

Noting that Gaziantep pistachio paste is Türkiye’s 36th product to receive this prestigious EU certification, Hisarcıklıoğlu expressed his praise: “Congratulations to Gaziantep and our country. I commend Mehmet Akıncı, president of the Gaziantep Commodity Exchange, along with its board of directors, assembly members and everyone involved, for their dedication to protecting our local values.”

Emphasizing Türkiye’s unique diversity of products tied to specific regions, Hisarcıklıoğlu stated: “Our country is fortunate to have a very rare variety of products linked to specific geographies. As TOBB and the community of chambers and commodity exchanges, we are making intensive efforts to promote local and geographically indicated products. Our work continues with 71 geographical indications and three traditional product names currently undergoing EU registration processes.”