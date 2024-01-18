Nicknamed the "miracle plant," saffron which grows in the Türkiye's Karabük province town of Safranbolu has received geographical indication registration from the EU, Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, the president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) announced.

Hisarcıklıoğlu shared the news on his social media account, highlighting other products from Türkiye that have also been recognized.

Stating that Safranbolu saffron is the 19th product from Türkiye to make the list, Hisarcıklıoğlu said: "Our first spice registered with the EU is Safranbolu saffron. Congratulations to our country. I extend my congratulations to everyone involved."

Hisarcıklıoğlu also mentioned ongoing efforts for 45 geographical indications and five traditional product names in the EU process.

The cultivation of saffron in Safranbolu, characterized by a semi-dry climate and low humidity, is intricately linked to the region's climatic conditions. The entire process, including planting, hoeing, and especially harvesting, is carried out meticulously by hand. Harvesting occurs in the early morning when the saffron flowers are still in bud form, ensuring the preservation of essential oils and obtaining high-quality saffron. Skilled hands delicately remove the stigma portion from the bloom in one piece, marking a crucial step in the saffron production process.

The scarlet portion of the flower's bloom is carefully dried in its natural form, avoiding any crushing or powdering to maintain its vibrant color. This dried substance is then utilized as saffron.