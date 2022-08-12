Summer is the perfect time to start making jams as it is berry season. From raspberries to strawberries, you can use them to create a sweet spread that will keep you happy all through winter.

Cooked on the stove with preserving sugar, it’s easy to make your jam in no time.

For those who don’t like it all that sweet, Germany’s Federal Centre for Nutrition (BZfE) has some tips on how you can replace sugar.

First, some fruits are more suited than others because they have an intense natural sweetness. Try raspberries, strawberries, peaches, or apricots, for example, says the BZfE, and make sure to use fairly ripe fruit.

Chop the fruit, then boil in some water until it’s soft. Now, instead of adding sugar, add one grated apple, which contains pectin, a natural gelling agent.

If you’d like your jam to have an even thicker consistency, you can also add some locust bean gum or agar-agar, a gelling agent obtained from red algae. Bring the mixture to a boil briefly, then pour it into screw-top jars while it’s still hot.

Bear in mind, however, that sugar-free jam has a maximum shelf life of two months when sealed because sugar acts as a preserving agent.

Once you’ve opened a jar, store it in a cool place and consume the jam within a short span of time.