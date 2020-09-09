Snack chips that aren't made from potatoes somehow get billed as being healthier than those from fried spuds, with phrases like "less fat than potato chips" or "more protein" emblazoned on the package.

However, a German consumer center looked at 80 different vegetable chips on the market and found that they don't fulfill those claims.

To wit, potato chips, in general, have about 530 calories and 33 grams of fat per 100 grams, while crisps made of beetroots, sweet potatoes or parsnips contain 500 calories and 32 grams for the same amount.

At least chips made of lentils, peas and other pulses have slightly fewer calories: 440 calories and 16 grams of fat per 100 grams. They also have a bit more protein than the other options, though that advantage gets instantly erased by the high amount of salt contained.

In fact, vegetable chips don't save on salt, compared with potato chips, in the least. It's a good reminder that consumers looking to eat more healthfully shouldn't just trust what's on the packaging, but should carefully read the nutrition label when deciding what products to purchase. As with all foods, though, homemade versions can be significantly healthier containing less salt and fat, depending on how you cook them.