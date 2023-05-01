Ice cream produced with ingredients obtained from seaweeds as part of a project from Boğaziçi University was appreciated by visitors at Teknofest, the world's largest aviation, space and technology festival, in Istanbul.

Teknofest, organized by the partnership of many organizations that play a critical role in developing national technology in Türkiye, continues this week at Istanbul Atatürk Airport.

Among the projects exhibited at Teknofest, Boğaziçi University's stand offers the "Independent" project. Within the project's scope, raw materials used in various sectors have been produced from seaweed. Ice cream, in which ingredients made from seaweed were used, is offered to visitors at the stand.

Hikmet Balcı from Boğaziçi University stated that they produced ice cream from materials obtained from seaweed due to research and development studies and that people have liked the ice cream alot.

Meanwhile, a visitor at Teknofest Kaan Yıldız shared that he was a little disgusted when the seaweed ice cream was mentioned, but when he tasted it, it was much better than he thought. "It can easily compete with other ice creams."

Another visitor Mete Yağız Okan said that if ice cream made of seaweed were sold at ice cream stands, everyone would prefer it. "I wouldn't have realized it was seaweed in it if it hadn't been told. It has a very excellent taste," she added.

Similarly, Türker Oruç said that he never thought ice cream made of seaweed could be this good.