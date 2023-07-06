After painters, video game developers, filmmakers, musicians, orchestra conductors and the like, artificial intelligence (AI) might have its sights set on energy drink makers as a Budapest-based energy drink firm has launched a drink it claims was created and produced by AI.

Deeming AI to be "the most intelligent entity in the world at present," the Hungarian drinks business Hell Energy said "every aspect" of the new tipple was "entirely powered" and "expertly crafted by advanced AI."

The design and production were carried out by AI, which also carried out "meticulous taste evaluation" and provided "marketing elements" for the new drink, which is to be known as "Hell A.I."

The beverage was concocted after AI "processed a vast amount of information and formulated what it deemed the best recipe" – a determination that was based on information about "consumer expectations" scraped by AI from the internet and within the limits of what is allowed by EU food safety rules.

The bot not only came up with three flavors "for fine-tuning," it also then "digitized them using the technology of a New York-based company" before "tasting all three drinks and analyzing extensive data and statistics" to choose the winning "unique and refreshing Tutti-frutti & Berry-blast flavor" in the finished product.

The AI system helped protect the "confidential" recipe it came up with by offering security recommendations to Hell Energy, which the company said it stuck to.

The drink will be "accessible" in around 60 markets worldwide from mid-2023, the company announced.