World-famous model Bella Hadid shared her skills in the kitchen with her millions of followers as she prepared "sarma," a widely popular stuffed leaf wrap Turkish dish, which has connected with so many people over on social media.

The famous model of Palestinian origin, continues to attract attention with her social media posts. Hadid, known for her interest in Middle Eastern cuisine, does not hesitate to show her skills by entering the kitchen from time to time.

Bella Hadid (R) poses for a photo with her father, Los Angeles, U.S. (Archive Photo)

Most recently, Hadid shared a post on her social media account that has had most impressed and able to relate.

The 25-year-old model, who has been lauded for her statements and photos about depression and mental health recently, entered the kitchen and started to wrap.

Hadid's videos, with her over 24 million followers, became a hot topic on social media. The images that she shared while wrapping the leaves were highly appreciated by her followers.

While some social media users claimed that Hadid's wraps were too thick or even wrongly wrapped, those who appreciated her wrapping were also in the majority.

These images were not Hadid's first kitchen posts. She had previously shared posts that showed her with her father at their home in Los Angeles with dishes such as stuffed meatballs, lahmacun and eggplant salad.

The Palestinian-born model apparently really likes stuffed meatballs as she shares photos of them often.