Bees play a vital role in producing honey, sustaining ecosystems, and contributing significantly to agricultural production. The process of producing half a kilogram of honey requires approximately 2 million flower visits by bees. Beyond their ability to produce bee products like royal jelly, propolis and beeswax, bees contribute to the pollination of over 75% of agricultural products, which are essential for global food systems.

Role of bees

Bees are crucial for pollination, with around 90% of flowering plant species relying on pollinators like bees to reproduce. There are more than 20,000 bee species worldwide, and together with over 200,000 other animal species, they support the production of over 75% of agricultural crops. These pollinators not only increase crop yields but also enhance the quality and diversity of food, especially fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds.

Bees are also regarded as indicators of environmental health, offering valuable clues about ecosystem and climate changes. Protecting bees contributes to improved soil fertility, better air and water quality and greater biodiversity. Their presence also aids in controlling harmful pests, conserving forests and enhancing climate change adaptation efforts.

Bee products

Bees produce a range of products, such as honey, beeswax, royal jelly and propolis, which are valuable in various industries, including health and tourism. Honey, known for its unique flavor and nutritional content, is used as both a food and a medicinal product due to its minerals, enzymes, vitamins and proteins.

Beeswax, produced by worker bees, is widely used in products like lip balms, candles and cosmetics. Royal jelly, produced by nurse bees to feed larvae and the queen bee, is sold as a food supplement for its reputed health benefits. Propolis, a resin-like substance produced by bees to protect their hive, is recognized for its antibacterial and antifungal properties and is used in health applications.

Bees are seen at their hive in Vienna, Austria, April 4, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Threats to bee populations

Bees face several threats that are causing a decline in their populations and biodiversity. These threats include unsustainable agricultural practices, climate change, environmental pollution and habitat loss. In addition, the replacement of local bee species with exotic ones further threatens bee diversity.

Recent reports indicate a significant decline in bee populations in regions like North America and Europe. However, some Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Türkiye and Iran, are seeing growth in their bee populations. This is attributed to favorable climates, rich biodiversity, traditional beekeeping practices and increasing commercial demand.

In the U.S., for example, bee colonies have been shrinking since the 1960s due to habitat loss, pesticide use, climate change, diseases and parasites.

Bee conservation

Conservation efforts are critical to safeguarding bee populations. Sustainable farming practices, reducing pesticide use, and preserving natural habitats are essential steps in this process. Individuals can also contribute by planting bee-friendly flowers, creating habitats, avoiding harmful chemicals, and supporting businesses selling bee products.

The growth of beekeeping is also an important part of conservation. In Slovenia, rural development programs encourage bee-friendly agricultural practices, ensuring a constant nectar supply for bees. In Ethiopia, combining traditional knowledge and organic farming practices helps preserve bee habitats while supporting local livelihoods through honey and coffee production. Similarly, in Peru, where around 40% of agricultural products depend on pollinators, beekeeping has been integrated into national development plans.