The use of artificial intelligence continues to rise, particularly among young people, in both their educational processes and career planning. AI technologies, which are widely used in various industries, are making an increasing impact not only in technical fields but also in every aspect of daily life. These technologies have become effective tools in decision-making processes, often guiding individuals in both personal and professional choices.

AI is now an essential tool in many areas, from education and career planning to lifestyle choices and financial decisions. It assists users in evaluating alternatives and making informed decisions. Studies indicate that AI is being actively used in decision-making processes by a wide range of people, particularly the younger generation.

According to the "Global Talent Code" study conducted by The Network and Boston Consulting, with Career.net overseeing the Turkish segment, 84.8% of participants found AI-generated recommendations to be "very" or "somewhat" accurate and effective. Of these, 21% evaluated the recommendations as "very accurate and effective."

The research revealed that the area where AI is used most intensively is the job application process, with 40% of participants citing it. Other significant areas include lifestyle changes (29%), career decisions (26%), education or course selection (24%), personal finance management (21%) and career choice (17.4%).

The study also found that young people are more likely than the general population to turn to AI for career-related decisions. Among participants aged 18-34, 30% reported using AI-supported tools for career planning.

When it comes to satisfaction with AI-driven decisions, approximately 78% of participants were pleased with the choices they made based on AI suggestions, while 17.6% were dissatisfied, and 4.3% regretted their decisions. Interestingly, 67.5% of participants did not provide any feedback on the AI recommendations they received.

Contribution to employment

Fatih Uysal, CEO of Career.net, shared insights with Anadolu Agency (AA), highlighting that Career.net helps 1.9 million people find jobs annually by analyzing data and providing valuable insights to both companies and job seekers. He emphasized that AI adoption among employees in Türkiye is growing, with 45% of the workforce in Türkiye and 40% globally integrating AI into their work.

Uysal noted that young people are particularly inclined to use AI for career decisions, as they value technology, fast information access and the ability to evaluate alternatives. AI has become an essential tool for making long-term career decisions, providing young people with guidance.

He pointed out that AI is most commonly used in professional decision-making. "People view AI as a companion for career-related choices, helping them evaluate options and find quicker solutions," he said. While AI is trusted by many, with 21% finding recommendations very accurate, Uysal stressed that trust could grow through better transparency, accuracy and personalization.

Uysal also addressed the issue of feedback, noting that many users don’t share their experiences, which limits AI improvement. He believes encouraging feedback will improve AI’s accuracy, build trust and lead to more effective solutions.