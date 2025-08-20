The 3rd International Trabzon Horon and Music Festival, held in Trabzon, northern Türkiye, under the slogan “Hand in Hand with Horon for World Peace,” welcomed folk dancers from various continents, showcasing traditional dances in a vibrant cultural exchange.

Folk dancers perform their traditional dances at the Horon Festival, Trabzon, northern Türkiye, Aug. 18, 2025. (İHA Photo)

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Trabzon Governorship, Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality and Vira Culture, Art, Youth and Sports Association, the festival took place from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17.

A total of 795 folk dancers from cities across Türkiye and countries including Mexico, South Africa, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Iran, Azerbaijan and Kosovo performed their regional dances at notable venues such as Hüseyin Avni Aker Millet Garden, July 15 Martyrs and Freedom Park and a local shopping center.

The dancers attracted admiration with their colorful costumes and captivating performances, while also having the opportunity to explore Trabzon’s rich historical and cultural landmarks.

Many participants, most visiting Türkiye for the first time, toured some of Trabzon’s most famous tourist attractions, including Uzungöl (Long Lake), Ayasofya (Hagia Sophia), Sümela Monastery and Sera Lake. They also savored traditional local cuisine during their stay.

Folk dancers perform their traditional dances at the Horon Festival, Trabzon, northern Türkiye, Aug. 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

Teaching horon

Erdoğan Cineviz, the festival’s organizer, shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) the pride they felt in promoting Trabzon and the traditional horon dance worldwide.

Describing Trabzon as a city of culture, art and sports, Cineviz said, “With the support of Metropolitan Mayor Ahmet Metin Genç, we highlighted the horon culture by teaching it to the participating international groups and sent them off playing horon.”

Folk dancers perform the traditional Horon dance at the Horon Festival, Trabzon, northern Türkiye, Aug. 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

He also noted the extensive preparation leading up to the festival and that for many groups, this was their first opportunity to visit Türkiye.

From Mexico to Trabzon

Isabel Ochoa Zamora, who traveled all the way from Mexico City, described the festival as an unforgettable experience.

Having previously visited Türkiye once, Zamora said: “I am very happy to attend this festival. Compared to previous events, this has been the best festival we’ve participated in so far.”

Audience member Isabel Ochoa Zamora, who traveled all the way from Mexico City, poses for a photo at the Horon Festival, Trabzon, northern Türkiye, Aug. 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

She added, “After a 24-hour journey, the people of Trabzon welcomed us warmly. We want to return to the city and join the festival again next year.”

Zamora also expressed her intention to encourage dance groups in her country to visit Türkiye and shared the Turkish phrase she learned: “Bize her yer Trabzon,” meaning “Everywhere is Trabzon for us.”

Warmth, connection

Matshidiso Lovely Malatsi, spokesperson for the Badirammogo Cultural Group from South Africa, said despite the long and arduous journey involving three flights, they were pleased to arrive in Trabzon.

“We met many cultures during the festival. The people of Trabzon are known for their kindness and warmth. We loved the city and the scale of the festival,” Malatsi said. “We felt the love from the people and gave love back to them. I want to come back to Türkiye and Trabzon again.”

Local reactions

Fatma Sağlam, an audience member, praised the festival as a unique and beautiful event for Trabzon, highlighting the friendly and warm nature of the performing groups.

Davut Dursun, who came from Erzurum, expressed excitement about witnessing diverse cultures firsthand. “Seeing African dance movements that we usually watch on TV and documentaries was surprising. There were also Kyrgyz groups. My children and I had a lot of fun,” he shared.