To witness the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York was truly unforgettable. The city carried a special energy, and the moments I experienced will remain in my memory. The first lady, Emine Erdoğan, impressed everyone with her presence and inspiring words. Her messages were filled with hope, reminding us of the importance of unity and a brighter future. UNGA 80 was not only a milestone in global diplomacy but also a personal moment that reaffirmed my belief in the power of hope and meaningful action.

The 80th U.N. General Assembly concluded in New York, leaving behind not only high-level political debates but also significant cultural and humanitarian initiatives. Among the voices and activities that resonated throughout the week, first lady Emine Erdoğan stood out with her engagements on Anatolian heritage, family, health and the environment. Here are the key takeaways that remain in my mind: Emine Erdoğan hosted the program “Anatolians: Treasures Behind the Doors” at the Turkish House (Türkevi), where she introduced the leaders’ spouses to the rich cultural heritage of Anatolia. From traditional textiles and handicrafts to copperware and ceramics, the exhibition celebrated centuries of collective wisdom and sustainable living. In her remarks, she underlined that “Anatolian life is a roadmap showing how the Sustainable Development Goals can be realized.”

Advocating for families at U.N.

At the side event “Better Together: Global Solidarity Starting from the Family,” organized by Türkiye’s Ministry of Family and Social Services, Emine Erdoğan called for the establishment of a dedicated structure within the U.N. to strengthen families worldwide. She reminded participants that “the structure and quality of the family are the harbingers of humanity’s future.” Ministers and senior representatives from Qatar, Hungary, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Nigeria, Serbia, Russia and the U.S. attended the session.

'Zero Waste Blue – Drop by Drop' exhibition

One of the most striking moments was the opening of the “Zero Waste Blue – Drop by Drop” exhibition, highlighting the importance of water as a shared resource. Surrounded by international leaders, Emine Erdoğan warned of the dark reality in Gaza: “Today, the most expensive place in the world for water is Gaza, where the price of a glass of water is paid with human life.” Her words reminded the world of the interconnectedness between environmental issues and humanitarian crises.

International collaboration on sustainability

During bilateral meetings at Türkevi, Gabon’s first lady, Zita Oligui Nguema, expressed interest in adopting Türkiye’s zero waste model. Emine Erdoğan responded by offering technical cooperation through the Zero Waste Foundation. Similar discussions were held with Kosovo’s first gentleman, Prindon Sadriu, underlining the role of environmental projects in strengthening international ties.

First lady Emine Erdoğan with Funda Karayel.

Spotlight on childhood cancer

At another U.N. side event hosted by Uzbekistan, Emine Erdoğan joined leaders’ spouses and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to address childhood cancers. She voiced Türkiye’s support for the Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer, which aims to raise survival rates to at least 60% worldwide by 2030. “Reducing suffering and giving children a chance to live should be a shared moral duty,” she noted.

Broader message

Beyond official programs, Emine Erdoğan also visited the “Anatolians” project’s simit stand near Türkevi, describing the Turkish simit as a strong rival to New York’s bagel. She also accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at various receptions and dinners, including those hosted by U.S. officials. At the end of her New York visit, Emine Erdoğan summarized her mission on social media:

“During our visit to the 80th U.N. General Assembly, we worked to support the Palestinian cause, strengthen families, protect children, safeguard the environment, and highlight our cultural richness. I hope these efforts will contribute to a fairer, more livable world where no one is left behind.” To witness these moments firsthand was truly unique. New York felt different this time, full of hope, carrying the sense that what unfolded during the week pointed toward a better and more livable future.